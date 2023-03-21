Cyclists and pedestrians may soon have a safer time on Vermont roadways as state lawmakers look to improve access to certain highways by lowering speed limits and narrowing lanes to create more shoulder space. A bill introduced last month, S.64, would focus on bike and pedestrian safety for non-limited access highways — roadways that do not have on- and off-ramps. These include Class 1 and 2 highways in towns and extensions of state highway routes. They do not include Vermont’s four interstates.

Cyclists and advocates of the bill say those roadways aren’t seen as the safest option. “I've been in a few situations over the last several decades that were a little scary,” said Kevin Bessett, president of the Green Mountain Bicycle Club. “I think more people would possibly ride on these roads if they live close to their work, but only if they were safer.”

