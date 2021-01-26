EAST MONTPELIER — There are contested elections for select board seats in four of the Washington Central Unified Union School District’s five towns, but barring successful write-in campaigns in Berlin and Worcester, the School Board will still be shorthanded after all of the ballots are counted on Town Meeting Day.
As is the case in East Montpelier and Middlesex, there are races for select board seats in Berlin and Worcester, but in a year when all you had to do to run for office was sign and submit a piece of paper, neither community could field a full slate of candidates for the School Board.
With two of Berlin’s seats on the Washington Central School Board up for election in March, Jonathan Goddard barely beat Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline and George Gross didn’t even try.
Gross was elected to the board two years ago and opted not to run for a new three-year term, according to Berlin Town Clerk Rosemary Morse.
Neither did anyone else — creating a looming vacancy the School Board will likely have to fill by appointment after the March elections.
Morse said Goddard, who was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Vera Fraser last year, did submit a consent of candidate form on Monday and is running unopposed for the year remaining on that two-year term.
Goddard’s late decision will give Berlin two representatives on the board — Diane Nichols-Fleming is the other — and one vacancy.
Worcester will have two.
School Director Jaiel Pulskamp did not submit a consent of candidate form by Monday’s deadline and a second Worcester seat that has been vacant for nearly a year will also be on the ballot without anyone running for it. Absent a successful write-in campaign for board seats no one in Worcester appears interested in, the town’s only representative on the Washington Central board will, at least briefly, be School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet, whose term expires next year.
Incumbent board members in the district’s other three towns are all running unopposed in March.
That list includes School Director Kari Bradley in Calais, School Director Lindy Johnson from East Montpelier and board members Chris McVeigh and Karoline May from Middlesex.
While School Board service generated limited interest, seats on local select boards produced a few contested races.
Though John Quinn III and Justin Lawrence are running unopposed for separate one-year seats on the Berlin Select Board, C. David Sawyer and Theron Lay-Sleeper are running for the three-year seat now held by Angelina Capron. Capron decided not to run.
The story is similar in East Montpelier where Select Board Chairman Seth Gardner and board member Amy Willis are running unopposed for their seats, but Judith Dillon, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Casey Northrup’s resignation last year, is being challenged by former board member Gene Troia.
There are a pair of contested races for seats on the Middlesex Select Board. Chairman Peter Hood is being challenged by Vic Dwire for his three-year seat and Gary Lamell is angling to oust Selectman Steven Martin from his two-year seat.
Those aren’t the only contested races in Middlesex this year.
Sarah Birge and Janet McKinstry are running for the same three-year seat on the Cemetery Commission and Planning Commissioners Sandra Levine and Mitch Osiecki have been joined in a three-way race for two 3-year seats by Christopher Theroux.
As is the case with all other town offices in Middlesex this year there is no race for a third seat on the Planning Commission, and there are no candidates for three of four seats on the Budget Committee.
While there are no candidates for School Board in Worcester, there is a race to fill the Select Board seat now held by Sherry Goldstein. Appointed to fill the vacancy created by Paul Hill’s resignation last year, Goldstein isn’t running for the three-year term, according to Town Clerk Katie Winkeljohn. Elaine Ball and John Kaeding are.
Winkeljohn tops a list of candidates running unopposed in Worcester and is the only one of the five Washington Central clerks whose term expires in March.
East Montpelier Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre’s name will be on the ballot in all five towns. She is running unopposed to serve as the school district’s clerk. The district’s veteran treasurer, Mary Ormsby, is running unopposed as well, as are the moderators in all five towns.
Typically elected from the floor of traditional town meetings that have all been canceled this year owing to the pandemic, the moderators will all be elected by Australian ballot this year. That list includes Paul Gillies in Berlin, Gus Seelig in Calais, Michael Duane in East Montpelier, Susan Clark in Middlesex and Paul Hanlon in Worcester.
Things are comparatively quiet in Calais this year. There are no contested races, though one Select Board seat will change hands as result of board member Rose Pelchuk’s decision to step down.
Rick Kehne is running to replaced Pelchuk and joins Select Board Chairwoman Denise Wheeler and Seelig on a short list of candidates who are running unopposed.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
