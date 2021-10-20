PLAINFIELD — No action was taken, but two of the three members of the Plainfield Select Board have made it clear they do not want to move forward with the Brook Road bridge replacement at this time.
The board discussed the bridge at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Engineers have told the town the bridge needs to be replaced because it’s not wide enough on the underside to handle major rainstorms. Debris gets caught under the bridge and causes flooding.
The bridge suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years, most recently in summer 2015.
In August, those who live next to the bridge told the board what it was like to experience flooding there. Resident Susan Grimaldi talked about her experience in August 1989 where heavy rains caused flash flooding. She told the board the bridge jammed with debris and within minutes water was flowing into her home. Grimaldi said she carried her 3-year-old son and rushed as quickly as she could out the back of the house.
The project is estimated to cost $1.24 million. The town can apply for a grant to cover 75% of that cost, but officials need to come up with about $310,000 to match the grant for construction costs.
Town officials had discussed putting the funding up for a vote on Town Meeting Day. Resident Alice Merrill has been working on the grant application. Merrill has told the board the town can apply for the grant now and then pull the application if the funding vote fails in March without any repercussions for the town. Local officials have noted there is currently grant funding available that might not be there in future years.
Merrill wasn’t in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, but she sent the board an email detailing some of the cost estimates for the project.
She said the project will require $150,000 for a resident engineer and $20,000 for a construction phase engineer. These costs are in addition to the $1.24 million needed for construction. With a 25% match, that means the town will need to find an additional $42,500.
Merrill said $100,000 will be needed for a local project manager, though she’s been told by officials that cost will likely be completely covered by the grant so no match is needed. She said there are still unknown costs, including what the town might have to pay for acquiring land adjacent to the bridge for right-of-way purposes so the project can take place and any attorney fees that may be generated.
These increased costs were a problem for board member Sasha Thayer who has expressed concerns about how much money the town is spending on projects. Thayer said she has worked with Town Clerk Linda Wells on a spreadsheet laying out all of the towns financial obligations in the coming years in an attempt to show residents what they will have to pay. She said when adding interest from the loan the town would have to take out to pay for the grant match, the real bill for the town will be about $387,000 just for construction.
“The interest on this additional ($42,500) would have to get factored in, too,” she said.
Thayer said she was uncomfortable presenting this project to the voters without having all of the costs finalized. She said she was also uncomfortable applying for the grant without getting the approval of residents first.
“It just doesn’t seem honest to me,” Thayer said.
The town needs to come up with $311,000 for the replacement of water and sewer lines as part of the Route 2/Main Street intersection fix being planned by the state. Though that cost might be able to be covered entirely by pandemic relief funds. Board member Tammy Farnham said there will always be large costs associated with big projects like a bridge replacement. Farnham said the question before the board members is are they in a position to present the project to the town at this moment in time. She said the town has made a commitment to get the Route 2/Main Street intersection fixed.
“I feel uncomfortable presenting to the town another large project without finalizing some expenses with where we are today,” Farnham said.
Thayer said she agreed with Farnham and she is also concerned about an unknown catastrophe striking Plainfield. She pointed to the culvert failure on Fisher Road in Berlin which shut down that major roadway for more than a year and is expected to cost $1.4 million to fix.
She asked, “I’ve been thinking what if we make these commitments and then something else happens that we just didn’t anticipate?”
No motion was made, but Board Chair Jim Volz asked Farnham and Thayer if they did not want Merrill to apply for the grant this year. Farnham said the town needs to finish other projects before moving to this one. She said she didn’t know if applying for the grant is the right decision because she didn’t have all the costs. Thayer said she felt the same way, adding residents need to be confident that they are getting all of the information they need before making a decision.
Volz had been in communication with the four adjacent property owners to set up a meeting to talk about acquiring the necessary land for the project. It’s unclear if those discussions will still take place.
