WILLIAMSTOWN — The only race in Williamstown this year is for a three-year seat on a select board that will change on Town Meeting Day regardless of the outcome.
How much the board will change depends on Jasmin Coulliard.
First elected to the board in 2019, Coulliard currently serves as its chair and is running for reelection in March. She isn’t alone. Scott McCarthy and Rama Schneider are also running for Coulliard’s three-year seat — one of two voters will fill on Town Meeting Day.
The other currently belongs to local lawmaker Rodney Graham.
Graham isn’t running in March. There isn’t a race to replace him and the man who will — Larry Hebert — is no stranger to the board.
Graham ended Hebert’s bid for what would have been a fourth consecutive three-year term in 2017, but resigned less than two years later. That created the vacancy Coulliard was elected to fill after winning a contested race in four years ago.
Coulliard and Graham ran for separate board seats in 2020. She was unopposed and he narrowly beat Schneider in a head-to-head race to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Chris Wade who is back on the board.
Hebert soon will be. He is running unopposed for the two-year board now occupied by Graham.
If Coulliard wins, only one seat on the five-member board will shift. If she loses, there will be two new members, though Hebert previously served for nine years on the board, most of them as chair.
Other than incumbents, there are no other races for town offices and while several petitions for two three-year seats on the Paine Mountain School Board were circulating in recent weeks, only two were returned by Monday’s deadline.
School Director Danielle Moffatt submitted one of them and Josh Dubrovich submitted the other.
Moffatt, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board two years ago and elected to serve out the year remaining on that term last March, is now running for a full three-year term.
Dubrovich, who ran and lost to School Director Horace Duke last year, will fill the seat currently held by School Director Sarah Launderville. Launderville decided not to run this year.
