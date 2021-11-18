BARRE TOWN — Local officials have decided no logging will take place in the town forest this winter after residents complained about the logging that took place there last winter.
The Select Board took up its timber sale agreement at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
Spring hadn’t quite settled in months ago and residents were already voicing their displeasure with the look of the forest after a section had been logged.
The town has a forest management plan for the town forest, which includes logging. Experts have told the board the cutting that was done will help add some age diversity to the forest because the bulk of the trees there are all about the same age.
While acknowledging what was done was ultimately in the best interest of the forest long-term, residents have complained “it looked like a bomb went off” in spots. They said they used to love walking the Milestone Trails, but things looked quite different and less attractive after the logging. Some residents said it does nothing for them now if the forest looks great decades down the road.
Resident Melissa Danilowicz continued to tell the board Tuesday she wasn’t happy with the logging and that trees were taken. Danilowicz said forests don’t need management.
“It’s beautiful the way it is,” she said.
The town has a timber sale agreement in place with the Topsham logging company Limlaw Pulpwood. That company logged last winter’s section of town forest and was supposed to log a 20-acre parcel behind St. Sylvester Church this winter under the agreement.
Limlaw uses mechanical logging to harvest trees where a large machine similar to an excavator goes into an area of forest, grabs and cuts the trees, and places them in a pile to be collected. Residents complained about the trails the machine left as it made its way through the forest to the places it needed to be.
In September, the board asked Town Manager Carl Rogers to see if the company would be willing to use a different kind of logging in order to keep the contract.
Rogers told the board in his notes ahead of Tuesday’s meeting Limlaw wanted to keep using the machine.
After multiple public meetings where this topic was discussed at length, there wasn’t much discussion Tuesday. Board Chair Paul White said he looked forward to getting the item off the agenda.
Board member Norma Malone made a motion instructing Rogers to tell Limlaw the town did not want to finish the contract. The board voted 3-1 to approve the motion, with White, Malone and Justin Bolduc voting in favor and Jack Mitchell voting against. Board member Bob Nelson was not in attendance for the meeting.
White said at the meeting in September he would not support the complete stoppage of logging in the town forest simply because residents didn’t like what was done on aesthetic grounds. He acknowledged Tuesday the town will revisit logging in the town forest when the forest management plan is updated in a few years.
“That will conclude that matter, for this year at least,” White said.
