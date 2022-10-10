Editor's note: We asked the candidates from the major parties running for statewide and federal office to answer the following questions. Today, we hear from the candidates running for Secretary of State. There are no third-party candidates also appearing on the ballot for this race.
Name: Sarah Copeland Hanzas
Age: 52
Party: Democrat
Experience: 18 years in the House of Representatives; four years as Chair of House Government Operations; four years as co-chair of Climate Solutions Caucus; two years as Majority Leader; Main Street business owner for 11 years.
What motivated you to run for Secretary of State?
Democracy is under threat. Whether from intentional misinformation, active voter suppression or elections deniers infiltrating Secretary of State's offices across the country. Now is the time we need a dynamic, experienced leader to navigate our elections. I led the legislative path for much of the pro-democracy reforms we've enacted in recent years. I fought off attempts to undermine voter access, moved legislation through the House and Senate to protect voter's health and safety through the pandemic, and wrote the decennial redistricting bill that gained tri-partisan backing and near-unanimous support. The Secretary of State needs to be someone with proven ability to work across party lines and defend Vermont against anti-democracy attack.
What are the biggest challenges facing the secretary of state and how do you plan to address those challenges?
Voter confusion and misinformation are the biggest threats. That's why I will reinstate the Education and Outreach position to make sure the office is creating civics curriculum material for our schools and communities. Citizens who understand how government works are more likely to engage, make more informed choices when they do engage, and are less susceptible to misinformation. I would also create a Voter Guide, so when you get your November ballot in the mail, you'll also get a guide to all the candidates and issues on your ballot. You shouldn't have to spend hours searching for information on which candidate most closely aligns with your beliefs.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
Democrats believe in efficient government and fiscal responsibility. Democrats believe that participation in elections is a fundamental right of citizenship and should be protected with laws that facilitate participation, ensuring our elections are free, fair and secure. Democrats believe in prosperity for all, racial, social and environmental justice. Democrats support the notion that abortion has no place in the political sphere, and needs to be left to the individual and their doctor. Science, compassion and good public policy will help us solve these challenges.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
I grew up in a politically diverse family, where we talked politics and current events at the dinner table. I have a lifetime of experience talking across the dinner table with people who believe in different ways to solve problems. I took this experience to the role of legislative committee chair where we worked across parties to come to decisions. The vast majority of the bills that cam out of my committee came out unanimously, including the highly charged bills on redistricting and pension reform. Democracy is stronger when all viewpoints have the chance to participate, its one of the reasons I fought so hard in favor of Universal Vote by Mail. Putting a ballot in the hands of every active, registered voter makes it possible for everyone to vote.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Determined. I think the quote is attributed to Theodore Roosevelt, it has been said "nothing worth doing comes easy." Said another way, if it was easy it would have already been done. In my career and in my life I have never shied away from doing a job that needs to be done because it was difficult. I would point to the process of passing the bill that guarantees Post Traumatic Stress coverage for injured first responders. There was a great deal of resistance to that bill from the insurance industry, business groups and some government officials. But the unfairness of seeing injured police, firefighters and EMTs going untreated when they experience a traumatic event on the job spurred me to push through the resistance and pass the bill.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
I grew up in Vermont, I have 18 years of experience serving as an elected official. This means I know the challenges of how to reach out to and listen to voters. I value the process of gathering in put from folks from all over the state, and I would prioritize listening to Vermonters from rural areas where some folks feel like they have been invisible to statewide officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.