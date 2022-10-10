Editor's note: H. Brooke Paige also appears on the statewide ballot as a Republican candidate for State Treasurer. He chose to answer questions relative to this race.
Name: H. Brooke Paige
Age: 69
Party: Republican
Experience: Business management and CEO, retired
What motivated you to run for Secretary of State?
The current Secretary of State has created problems in each of his areas of responsibility. In the Election Division, our “accessible and secure” voting process has been tainted by his Universal Vote-by-Mail plan without the safeguards of Voter ID with up-to-date signature verification and he has failed to prevent unregulated Vote Harvesting. Our election process is now distrusted and questioned by many with some so disillusioned that they no longer participate.
In his zeal to make the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) paperless, the Secretary has made the division less accessible to those regulated, especially those challenged “on-line.” Further he has increased the reach of the OPR’s authority of increasing the number of professions regulated and the investigative intrusion into individual professionals and private businesses — many of the professions regulated by OPR would be better overseen by other departments such as the professions that relate to hygiene and healthcare which would be better served by the Department of Health.
Under the Secretary the State Archives collection has become less accessible and has not been properly maintained and conserved. Many of our historic treasures are in poor condition, some still suffer from mold contamination from their storage at the Redstone building. Since Archives took over the State Library collection, it has become far less accessible —now stored behind closed doors.
During his reign, the current Secretary has abandoned promoting civics education for students and adults. His predecessors, Jim Douglas and Deb Markowitz had viewed civics education as an important responsibility of the Secretary, one that the current officeholder has neglected.
What are the biggest challenges facing the Secretary of State?
The very issues that have motivated me to seek the office of Secretary of State are the challenges that I will diligently seek to correct.
Nothing challenges our Democracy more than the distrust fostered by the appearance of impropriety in the election process. Many Vermonters view our voting system as ripe with elements that make it insecure and subject to potential fraud. Our open primary process has been proven to be an avenue for political mischief. Vote Tabulators, Motor Voter registration, same day Voter Registration, lack of Voter ID and up-to-date local Voter rolls with signature samples for comparison have long caused concern among voters, while our newly instituted Universal Vote-by-Mail process, Vote Harvesting, newly installed Vote Tabulators and early vote processing have exponentially increased those concerns. While the incidents of intentional fraud may be rare, the greater concern is with voters who have decided that the election process is riddled with deception and have become disenchanted and decided to longer participate.
The difficulties in the Office of Professional Regulation are more nuanced and will require evaluation to correct the problems that are acting as an impediment to efficiently registering and overseeing the businesses and professionals under the division’s supervision.
Lastly, the problems in the Archives are not difficult to resolve — increased attention to the restoration of the historic documents entrusted to its care, better curation of the entire Archives collection and digitizing the materials will go a long way to resolving the current concerns.
How do you plan to address those challenges?
The current Secretary’s constantly declaring confidence in the voting systems he has championed “ring hollow” without any evidence to back up those claims, especially when he readily admits he lacks the investigative and enforcement authority to pursue concerns over errors, omissions and fraud reported to his Election Division staff. Greater transparency, improved communication and a public review of each of the concerns expressed by voters will go a long was to correct perceptions of impropriety, while implementing overdue changes including: establishing a trustworthy Voter ID program and updating voting records to include complete signature comparison cards will allow the local election officials to process “early and absentee ballots” with confidence. The newly implemented Universal Vote-by-Mail process should be reviewed not only for the opportunities for mistake and fraud it may be fostering, but to evaluate for its costs and efficiencies compared to our prior “Early and Absentee Ballot distribution process which was considered the “most accessible and secure voting system in the country.”
As I have already explained, a detailed review of the Office of Professional Regulation will reveal the areas that need improvement to make the division more accommodating to the businesses and professionals that rely on it to conduct their affairs.
One area of concern that the current Secretary has sorely neglected is that of civics and government education for both students and adult citizens. I will reestablish the education office and hire an individual experienced in civics, Vermont governmental history and education.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
I believe party affiliation has become a diversion to foil legitimate debate of the issues. Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Independent have become labels that ill-inform the citizen/voters as to the real positions the political class have. The real labels that voters should look for are conservative, progressive, constitutionalist, socialist, capitalist and others that reveal exactly how they will perform their duties if elected.
That having been said, I align myself with the Republican “brand” because a majority of those who identify themselves as “Rs” are more conservative individuals who seek to keep government as small as practical and as unintrusive as possible. They believe, as I do, that less government and more citizen autonomy is the best formula for fostering: liberty, security and personal autonomy — the essence of democracy.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
Division and distraction have become the tools of our current political class, the old axiom of “divide and conquer” rules our politics today. While it is more the providence of government officials with greater authority and “voice” than the Secretary of State — Vermonters can be assured I will do everything in my power to seek common ground and reconciliation to bridge the gulf between factions to find solutions which all “sides” can support.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Trustworthy. I seek to understand all viewpoints and be respectful of opposing positions when formulating my one positions on the issues.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
I know that I am viewed as an “outsider” and take what is intended as a criticism, as a compliment. I believe that I am someone who looks at the problems and political personalities with a critical eye, seeking new, fresh solutions to our pressing problems.
