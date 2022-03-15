WILLIAMSTOWN — A meeting that began with questions over the posting of some town roads ended with a private discussion that had Road Foreman Mike St. Lawrence openly questioning whether he was the subject of the recently reconfigured Select Board’s very first executive session.
It sure seemed that way to St. Lawrence, who said he was asked to attend Monday night’s meeting and he suspected it wasn’t just because the board wanted his input on the purchase of a new loader and pickup for his crew.
The board approved the separate purchases for a combined total of just over $213,000 during the public portion of a meeting that saw one resident question the town’s road posting policy, another provide a history lesson on the local library and a third pitch a plan for an underused ball field.
St. Lawrence patiently sat through it all before asking a question of his own after the board voted, 4-1, to go into executive session on the strength of a vaguely worded motion offered by Chris Peloquin.
“Is this executive session about me?” St. Lawrence asked.
“I have no idea,” replied Jasmin Couillard, who was elected chair of the board at its organizational meeting last week.
“If it is I would like to make it open to the public,” said St. Lawrence. “I was called in.”
Peloquin, who moments earlier bristled at the suggestion that “personnel” wasn’t a valid reason for going into executive session though a number of personnel-related items are, told St. Lawrence his preference didn’t matter.
“It’s not your decision to make,” Peloquin told St. Lawrence before board member Rodney Graham weighed in.
“He (St. Lawrence) has the right to request it (be public),” Graham said.
Graham’s assertion prompted a different take from Peloquin.
“He doesn’t have to be part of it,” Peloquin said of St. Lawrence.
The brief back and forth left St. Lawrence confused and put Couillard in an awkward spot.
“I don’t know if it it has anything to do with you,” she told St. Lawrence.
“I don’t either,” the road foreman replied. “But I was told to come here tonight.”
The executive session was added to the board’s agenda at Peloquin’s request at the start of Wednesday’s meeting and while he initially declined to provide a more specific justification — there is more than one personnel-related exception to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law — he ultimately indicated it involved the “evaluation of personnel.”
Peloquin declined to be more specific.
The board met briefly behind closed doors and adjourned without taking any action.
The meeting got off to a bumpy start when Larry Hebert questioned why some roads — Business Center Road and Industry Street among them — were posted with the same 15,000-pound seasonal weight limit that is used to prevent too much damage from being done during mud season.
Hebert, a former board member, didn’t quibble with the practice of posting vulnerable roads during the annual spring thaw, but struggled to understand why that same standard was being applied to paved roads with year-round businesses — from Dollar General and the Pump and Pantry to Progressive Plastics and his own excavating company — that routinely take deliveries from trucks that exceed the posted limit.
“I’m all in favor of posting roads that should be posted,” Hebert said, suggesting questioning the recent practice of posting all town roads from March 1 through mid-May was “impractical.”
Hebert initially asked that the item be added to the board’s agenda, but settled for voicing his concerns under “public announcements” when Peloquin suggested the item should be included on a publicly warned agenda.
At one point Peloquin, who was narrowly elected to the board on Town Meeting Day, suggested Hebert had said enough.
“I think we’re past an ‘announcement’ at this point,” he said.
“I think I pay enough taxes … that you can take a couple of minutes to listen to me,” he shot back before picking up where he left off.
The board is expected to revisit the issue at its next meeting.
The board also heard from Horace Duke, who reminded members the building that houses Ainsworth Public Library is a town-owned property and maintaining and insuring that community asset is the town’s responsibility, notwithstanding the decision to ask voters to separately approve funding for the library this year.
Duke said solving the library’s parking problem should be a priority and could be a use for some of the pandemic-related funding the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Board members were briefed on the results of an informal survey about how residents would like the $342,000 in ARPA money spent. The vast majority of the 61 respondents went with one of the two suggested items included on the Town Meeting Day Survey.
Making a recreational investment in a town park narrowly edged addressing the town’s aging garage, 25-24. There were a handful of other suggestions including one that called for addressing the library’s long-standing parking problem.
A proposal to install a portable skating rink on Seaver Field as part of a proposal to get more use out of that centrally located property was presented by Chris Dessureau, who urged the board to consider creating and association that would be responsible for maintaining and scheduling the field.
Dessureau said plans to develop raised bed gardens for community use on adjoining private property were part of his broader vision for a field that hosted five ball games last summer. Those games, he said, could be shifted to Saldi Field creating the potential to make better use of the field that could easily accommodate a portable skating rink during the winter months.
