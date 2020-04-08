NORTHFIELD – The second victim involved in a fire in here has died.
Police Chief John Helfant confirmed Wednesday Harvey Eastman, 70, died. His wife Barbara Eastman, 71, died in the fire April 2.
According to a news release, the fire appeared to have been caused by a chimney. Police said a concerned neighbor entered the residence and saved Harvey Eastman. Fire crews put out the blaze and police said Barbara Eastman was found dead inside. Her cause of death has been determined to be burns and smoke inhalation.
