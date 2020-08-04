BARRE — The second of two Massachusetts men has been sentenced for bringing heroin into the area.
Alex Xavier Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of heroin possession.
Rodriguez was sentenced to one to two years, all suspended, and was placed on probation for three years. One of his conditions of probation bars him from entering the state again without 72 hours notice to his probation officer except if he needs emergency medical treatment.
The state dismissed a felony count of marijuana possession, per the plea agreement. He had been facing a felony count of heroin trafficking, but that count was amended by the state.
Eric A. Vasquez, 26, also of Springfield, pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of heroin trafficking. Vasquez was sentenced to 39 to 40 months to serve with credit for time served. He had been held on $25,000 bail since his arraignment in October.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a confidential informant told police Vasquez was staying at a residence on Park Street in Barre. The informant told police he or she had seen Vasquez with a large amount of heroin and witnessed him selling the drug to people.
Di Genova said police executed a search warrant on the home in October and when they went inside they saw two men, later identified as Vasquez and Rodriguez, running out the back. He said another officer saw someone throw something out a window when police went in. The object turned out to be 160 bags of a substance that field tested positive for heroin, according to court records.
Di Genova said the owner of the apartment told police Vasquez and Rodriguez had paid $200 to stay there, but the owner didn’t know what they were doing there and didn’t ask.
Police searched Rodriguez’s bag, with his consent, and located 114 grams of marijuana and a handgun, according to court records. Di Genova said Vasquez also gave police consent to search his bag and they found 98 grams of marijuana and $1,320.
Vasquez was on probation at the time after pleading guilty in March 2019 to a felony count of heroin possession and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement. Vasquez was sentenced to two to five years, all suspended except for eight months with credit for time served. He was also placed on probation for three years.
In that case, police said Vasquez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, and gave police a false name. Police said he was taken into custody until he could be identified and Vasquez started to fidget. At his feet inside the cruiser, police found a bag that appeared to contain crack cocaine and heroin.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
