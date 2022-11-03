BARRE TOWN — A second large solar array is in the works in town, though this one isn’t as out-of-the-way as the first and neighbors aren’t thrilled with the idea.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from representatives of Norwich Solar, a solar developer based out of White River Junction. The town’s planning commission was also in attendance for a joint meeting.
The developers were there to give a presentation on a 2.1 megawatt solar array they are working on which would be in a 50-acre field on the north side of School Road. The array would take up about 12 to 15 acres in the northwest corner of the field. The plan is to use the rows between the solar panels for agriculture. One example given was to grow blueberry bushes between the panels. The developers said the rest of the field would also be used for agriculture.
The company would sell the electricity generated from the array to the state at a set rate of a little more than 8 cents per kilowatt hour under a contract that would run for 25 years, which is about the expected lifespan of the panels.
Those at Norwich Solar said they wanted to get feedback from the town before starting in on the application for a certificate of public good from the state Public Utility Commission, which is expected to be submitted at the end of the year.
The town recently opted not to give any feedback to the developer of a 5-megawatt solar array in the works off Lowery Road. This array would be in a field with little visibility from neighbors. Local officials have said it’s a near-perfect spot for an array of that size.
The project on School Road, however, would be more visible and surrounded by residents, about a dozen of whom also attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice their concerns about the array. Residents voiced concerns about the array impacting their property values, their scenic views and made it clear they did not want the field to turn into a community farm or garden, noting they have plenty of land on their own properties for gardening and farming if they so chose.
They asked for a tree line to be extended along School Road to help shield the array from view and for the developer to steer clear of a row of cedar trees in the northwest corner of the property.
Jim Merriam, chief executive officer at Norwich Solar, said those requests were what the company was looking for and were things that could be done, or not done in the case of a community garden.
Merriam said the company could look to lease the land to a farmer. The owners of nearby LePage Farm said they had been trying to acquire this field for a couple years and expressed interest in being able to use it.
Board member Justin Bolduc said the field is currently zoned for residential. Bolduc asked whether there would need to be a change in zoning if the land is used for agriculture.
Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, said the town’s “hands are tied” when it comes to zoning and a solar array. Violette said this is a matter before the PUC with very little control on the town side.
Bolduc said, “So we can’t say no.”
Violette said this is an issue the planning commission has been dealing with for years. He said the town has lots of fields, lots of three-phase power lines for a solar array to hook onto and lots of south-facing slopes. This makes the town a good candidate for solar projects, whether residents support them or not.
Violette said the town plan is written in a way to make it known that the town is concerned that it will end up bearing a significant amount of the region’s solar electricity generation. He said the PUC is supposed to take the town plan into consideration when issuing a certificate of public good.
Bolduc questioned why there was so much three-phase power in town. Such lines provide about three times as much power needed for residential homes and are typically needed for commercial or industrial purposes.
He asked, “On a back road in town, why is there a need for three-phase power?”
Board Chair Paul White responded, “Normally, it’s viewed as a good thing.”
Given the lack of local control for the array, residents asked what the point was in holding this presentation, if the developer can get the go-ahead from the state regardless of their wishes.
School Road resident Brandon Campo urged a two-year moratorium on the project so the town can research any issues it may cause and for the developer to have cash in hand for decommissioning the array rather than a decommissioning bond. He was told the town had no authority to make either demand. “This is just lip service and a formality. They’re going to do whatever they want, when they want, regardless of what we as the citizens or even the (board) says. That’s what I’m hearing. Is that accurate?” he asked.
White said the developers will be bound by the restrictions imposed by the PUC, not by the town’s board. Officials pointed to the tree line extension and the cedar trees, changes the developer has said it can make after receiving feedback from the meeting.
Violette said the town and planning commission will have time to review the project before the application is submitted. He said the town can submit comment to the PUC pointing out any issues with the project that may run contrary to the town plan. He said abutting land owners would be allowed to submit comments to the state, as well.
“There’s a lot to still happen. And there’s going to be a lot of chances for input. And the town, while it doesn’t have a direct say yea (or) nay, we do have input,” he said, adding the town has more input now than it did even five or six years ago thanks to changes in the law.
He said the state has a goal to obtain 90% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050. He said the only way Vermont will get there is to create more renewable energy.
