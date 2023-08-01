The second fatality related to flooding was confirmed by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, drowned in the floodwaters of Stony Brook near Stockbridge while hiking the northern portion of the Appalachian Trail, Morrison said. He was first reported missing by family on July 24 and had last checked in with his family July 9 at the Inn at the Long Trail in Killington.

