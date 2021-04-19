MARSHFIELD — A second member of convicted kidnapper Harley Breer’s family is facing a criminal charge after police said she also helped Breer evade law enforcement.
According to police, Breer, 51, assaulted someone on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9. Police responded to the scene and made contact with Breer, but they said he fled on foot and hid in the woods.
Police spent the next few days looking for Breer until a Vermont State trooper spotted him coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14 and he was peacefully taken into custody.
A witness told police Breer had been taken to his uncle’s house. Police said an investigation showed Breer had access to a bank account and debit card which belonged to the victim of the assault.
According to court records, while Breer was on the run, someone used the debit card at Champlain Farms on South Main Street in Barre and he told police he got the card from Earle Sidney Rogers, 62. Police said Rogers reported he knew Breer was on the run and Breer had come to his home. Police said Rogers reported Breer gave him the victim’s debit card and asked for money.
He told police Breer was dropped off at a relative’s home on April 10 and returned to Rogers’ home on April 11.
According to court records, that relative was Breer’s aunt Diana Rogers, 59, of Eden. Police said Diana Rogers drove Breer back to Earle Rogers’ home after Breer spent one night at her home.
Earle Rogers has been charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Diana Rogers faces a felony count of accessory after the fact. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court in Barre on April 29 to answer the charge.
Breer has been charged with a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Breer was on house arrest at the time of the assault after pleading no contest in May to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Breer previously spent eight years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
