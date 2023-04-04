MIDDLEBURY — Police and volunteers still are searching for a Middlebury teen who has been missing since the middle of last week.
Rebecca Ball, 17, was last seen Wednesday, around 4 p.m. near the southern end of Wright Park and the TAM trailhead, near Seymour Street Extension, Pinewood Road and Jackson Lane.
She’s described by police as white, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 104 pounds, with blue eyes and short, light-brown hair. She was wearing a red plaid shirt, green-plaid necktie, skinny dark pants and brown boots the last time she was seen.
Middlebury Police Department, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team, and the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team, have all helped search for Ball. A Vermont National Guard helicopter supported the search on Tuesday.
Police said they have received several reports of people having seen Ball outside the area, but these were determined to be unfounded.
Search team leaders met with volunteers on Tuesday to coordinate their efforts, according to police.
Police don’t think Ball’s disappearance is suspicious, but they are worried about her safety. On Saturday, State Police said there’s a chance that Ball might be evading efforts to find her, and encouraged people in the area to check out-buildings and vehicles on their property.
Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Ball, or had information on where she might be, is asked to call Middlebury Police at 802-388-3191 or Vermont State Police at the New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919. People can also leave anonymous tips at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.
