BARRE — When it comes to plans to replace — and likely relocate — the city’s aging public works complex, the daunting project dubbed “the big ask” is being dogged by a bigger question: “Where?”
Amid lingering concerns involving a preliminary estimate that suggests the cost of construction alone could exceed $30 million, city councilors were told Tuesday night the search for a suitable site has turned up next to nothing.
Based on criteria created to evaluate possible locations, councilors were told the current Burnham Street location is too small; a city-owned alternative that is bordered by the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River and Route 62 is too landlocked; and one of two Allen Street locations is too wet.
The second privately owned Allen Street site — one the city has an option to buy — isn’t just right, but Brian Lane-Karnas of DeWolfe Engineering, said it isn’t completely out of the question.
Described as “feasible, but not ideal,” Lane-Karnas said the uneven site would require massive earthwork; likely involve blasting ledge; certainly require relocating a transmission line; and necessitate obtaining a permit and paying impact fees associated with disturbing a wetland.
Lane-Karnas said those “significant challenges” were technically surmountable, but suggested the city should keep looking.
Brad Prescott, of Banwell Architects, agreed.
“We don’t like our choices,” said Prescott, who has been working with Lane-Karnas and Public Works Director Bill Ahearn on a preliminary planning process that already has spanned 18 months.
Prescott suggested reviving the search with a second “public solicitation” after the first produced a single response.
Ahearn was the first to suggest looking beyond Barre’s boundaries.
“We’ve looked extensively within the city, and there may be opportunities that are outside the city,” Ahearn said, acknowledging that could pose a “political liability” and may mean paying property taxes on a new facility in a neighboring community.
That said, Ahearn indicated it shouldn’t be off the table and could yield a superior site to one that can be found in a four-square-mile city, where most of the flat land is either developed, in the flood plain, or both.
Councilors were open to considering sites in neighboring towns and one, Thom Lauzon, wondered whether it might be prudent to partner with another community to bring down what he viewed as the prohibitive cost of the project.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said he appreciated the council’s willingness to think outside of the box because if finding 6 flat acres of land in Barre were easy, the search would be over.
“My sense is we’re not going to find the perfect tract of land in our city,” he said.
Ahearn said Wednesday the city obtained a two-year option to buy the Allen Street property that remains in the running last fall, and has time to revive and widen the search if only to have something to compare it to.
Ahearn told councilors other city-owned sites — including one that straddled the boundary with Barre Town had previously been excluded. That site is beyond Hope Cemetery on Route 14 and would have relied on some of the land that had been targeted for cemetery expansion, as well as two neighboring city-owned lots and about 1.5 acres in Barre Town.
Based on the council’s discussion, it is possible that site, which would require moving a mobile home, gets a fresh look.
Councilors familiar with the shortcomings of the existing public works complex were reminded of them during an update on a project that contemplates construction of a massive, mostly metal “drive-through” structure that would replace the inefficient mix of mostly obsolete buildings that shelter millions of dollars worth of municipal equipment and supplies.
None of those buildings are sprinklered, some have structural and code compliance issues, and all are co-located on the tight public works campus that is inefficient — both operationally and from an energy perspective, officials say.
Due to their age and condition, investing in upgrading the buildings isn’t viewed as a cost-effective solution, and the 3.2-acre Burnham Street site is roughly half the size needed for the new facility and has flood plain issues.
The need to for an upgrade has never been in dispute, but Lauzon reiterated his concern that, absent a significant infusion of outside funding, the likely price was beyond Barre’s means.
Lauzon said he remains concerned about a $30 million estimate that doesn’t include property acquisition or site development costs and, he worried, could eat up the city’s bonding authority.
“I know we can’t afford that,” he said.
Lauzon suggested partnering with a neighboring community, or phasing the project as a way to cut costs.
Ahearn said the latter idea would create operational challenges, and said that while cost is a concern, the hope is the city will be able to leverage funding for a facility that would bring its streets, water and sewer departments under one structurally sound roof.
The council is expected to receive a refined report in late-November, but Ahearn said Wednesday the renewed site search likely would extend into next year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
