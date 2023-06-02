MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited police from using what it defines as “deception” when they interrogate people younger than 22 years old.
“This bill started out as a reasonable approach to expand existing constitutional protections prohibiting deceptive and coercive interrogations for juvenile offenders under the age of 18,” Scott stated in a letter to the Senate on Thursday. “As passed, this bill would make Vermont an outlier by offering these expanded protections to young adult offenders up to the age of 22, despite Vermont’s already robust constitutional protections.”
Scott, a Republican, wrote that there was testimony in opposition to the bill from law enforcement and others who represent victims. He claims the bill would have taken necessary tools away from law enforcement, “at a time when our communities are not feeling safe and are asking us to do more.”
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who is chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.
“I was surprised that he vetoed the bill,” Sears said on Friday. “While I realize some in law enforcement weren’t all that in favor of it, I didn’t think there was that much opposition, because we did put in the ability for them to argue in court that the interrogation was not deceptive or outright lying.”
Sears said the Senate’s version of the bill was more favorable to those in law enforcement that were opposed to it than the House version. When the bills went to a conference committee to be reconciled, the Senate’s version was the one that mostly prevailed.
“I’ve read the governor’s veto message a couple of times, I just didn’t hear that level of opposition,” said Sears. “Certainly there was heavy opposition to the House version that passed, but when we changed it in conference, I thought we addressed their concerns. It sounds like the governor’s concern was going from 18 to 22, but given 22-year-olds can be dealt with as youthful offenders, that was our reasoning.”
The Innocence Project, a New York-based nonprofit that works to get wrongfully convicted people exonerated, gave input in the draft of the bill and testified to it during committee meetings.
Nathaniel Erb, policy advocate, Innocence Project, said Friday that false confessions are a problem in American courts as many jurisdictions look only at whether a confession was legally voluntary and not at whether the confessions are reliable.
Several states have passed laws limiting law enforcement’s ability to use deception in their interrogations, he said. Vermont’s S.6 was a “middle of the road” option.
He noted that standards for federal investigations are moving away from these tactics, which he said have been shown to be not just unreliable, but inferior overall to other non-deceptive techniques.
Rep. Thomas Burditt, R-West Rutland, vice chair of the House Committee on Judiciary, said he was opposed to the House version of the bill, saying it would have removed important tools from law enforcement used to combat sex and drug trafficking.
Burditt claimed that Vermont doesn’t have a problem with false confessions and that the interrogation and interview techniques being used are needed because, according to law enforcement, there are more and more people between 18 and 22 years old being involved in internet sex crimes against children, as well as drug trafficking.
Burditt said that he attempted to exempt investigators working for the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, but was unsuccessful.
He confirmed that the House version of the bill had much less support from law enforcement than the Senate version.
As for the possibility of the veto being overridden, Sears said he wasn’t sure whether there would be enough vote. Burditt said he believes there likely is.
