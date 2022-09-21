Gov. Phil Scott said it occurred to him that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next “stunt” could involve Vermont.
DeSantis recently chartered two flights to take migrants from Texas and dump them, unannounced, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The Florida governor has indicated he plans more such flights.
Asked at an event in West Rutland on Wednesday whether the state has a plan should his fellow Republican governor decide to ship some migrants Vermont’s way, Scott said he would love to welcome new people to the state.
“We’d like to have a little bit of lead time to accomplish that,” Scott said. “We are working on contingency plans just in case. We don’t know if they would target Vermont like that, but you never know.”
Scott said his administration was looking at a number of locations where they could provide emergency housing for a large number of sudden arrivals, including closed college campuses.
According to published reports, a group of about 50 migrants, at least some of them asylum-seekers from Venezuela, were promised jobs and housing in Massachusetts by the organizers of the flight and then simply dropped off, their arrival catching local officials by surprise.
Scott, since his first campaign, has been a proponent of using immigration to reverse the state’s population decline and to bolster the job market. He also has been an advocate for refugee resettlement in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.