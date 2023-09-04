MONTPELIER – Veteran prosecutor Bram Kranichfeld, who was passed over to head the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office in 2017 by Repiublican Gov. Phil Scott, has been tapped by the chief executive to take command of the troubled Franklin County State's Attorney's office.

The governor was scheduled to swear in Kranichfeld on Monday as the Interim Franklin County State's Attorney to replace embattled prosecutor John Lavoie, who was facing an impeachment inquiry by a special House Committee until he resigned last month.