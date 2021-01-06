Republican Gov. Phil Scott has called for President Donald Trump to resign or be removed from office.
Scott released a statement late Wednesday condemning the assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., that disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election, in which President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump, a Republican, as is Scott.
Trump supporters stormed and occupied the building while members of Congress evacuated or were on lockdown.
“This is a very disturbing time for our nation,” Scott wrote. “What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest — it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy. The rioters have actively assaulted police officers, and they should immediately evacuate the Capitol building or be removed. Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event.”
Scott pointed to Trump’s repeated claims that the election was “stolen” and to the repudiation of those claims by “Republican governors, conservative judges and nonpartisan election officials across the country.”
“There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us — step by step — to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history,” Scott wrote. “The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President. Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”
Scott’s office did not offer further comment.
Vermont GOP Chairwoman Deborah Billado did not immediately return a call Wednesday evening.
Scott has a history of criticizing the president, though when Trump was elected Scott said there were opportunities for him to unite the country.
“I continue to hope that he’ll change his approach,” Scott said in 2001. “But he is who he is, and we have to accept that.”
Following Trump’s impeachment by the House and subsequent acquittal by the Senate, Scott said Trump had abused his power but stopped short of saying he should have been removed from office, saying instead it was up to the voters to decide in November.
Scott was critical of the handling of the George Floyd protests and particularly of the attack on protesters to clear the area around St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., for a presidential photo opportunity.
“I was watching in disbelief,” he said following that event. “You could see it unfolding right before your eyes. I knew as soon as he said he was going someplace important it would turn into a spectacle.”
In August, Scott took issue with Trump’s declared intent to cut funding to the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to curb voting by mail.
“I think it is unfortunate when you’re trying to squelch the voices of Americans and squelch their opportunity to vote,” Scott said. “I think during these times we should be doing all we can to make sure everyone is counted and has their voice heard through the ballot box.”
While Scott held off on saying who he would vote for, on Election Day he said he had cast his ballot for Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.