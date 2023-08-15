BERLIN — The president and chief executive officer of Subaru of New England says he’s donated $250,000 to help with flood recovery.
The announcement was made at a press conference Tuesday with Gov. Phil Scott, who offered some details on how the funds, donated by Ernie Boch Jr., will be spent.
Boch said that, while he lives in Massachusetts, he owns a home in Mendon.
He introduced Scott after talking about how well Subarus sell in Vermont and his desire to help the state recover from the flooding that occurred in July.
Scott said the $250,000 will be split three ways. One will be $100,000 for a “Flood Recovery Clean Up Day” on Aug. 26, which will be run through the Green Up Day program and work similarly. Another will be $100,000 for Vermonters who need to remove and dispose of their condemned mobile homes. The remaining $50,000 will go into the Vermont Strong license-plate program, which the state plans to roll out soon and raise more flood recovery funds.
“We’re working out the final details of the program,” Scott said, “But when I told (Boch) about the situation some mobile homeowners were in due to flooding, he agreed with me that no Vermonter whose mobile home was destroyed should have to pay for the deconstruction and removal of it, which would add insult to injury.”
Later in the press conference Boch stepped in to announce that he will donate $100,000 to Vermont schools’ music and arts programs. Scott and his entourage appeared surprised by this and expressed their gratitude.
As for the cleanup day, Scott said it’s important that the state is ready for the fall and winter tourism season.
“After Tropical Storm Irene, there were many who canceled their trips to Vermont, as you might recall, and decided to vacation elsewhere,” he said. “We want to prevent that from happening this year. We know much of Vermont relies on tourism to support our local economy so Clean Up Day will help make sure we continue to be the most beautiful state in the nation and show that we’re open for business and ready to welcome people back to our state, which will help us get back on track.”
Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont, said the Flood Recovery Clean Up Day will focus on litter in public spaces, not flood debris.
Scott noted that the state is continuing to help communities with flood-debris removal and that several thousand tons have so far been removed.
“What we’re doing basically is reaching out to all cities and towns throughout Vermont and seeing who needs assistance in their public spaces to clean up flood litter that has leached into their areas,” said Alberghini. “Roadsides, parks, waterways that are safe to go into right now, will all be part of this program.”