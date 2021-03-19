MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says everyone 16 years old or older will be able to sign up for the novel coronavirus vaccine by April 19.
At his regular Friday news conference, the governor said the state is making great progress in vaccinating residents. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, more than 30% of Vermont's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. The vaccines currently available can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven't been tested on people younger than that.
The state is currently vaccinating anyone 65 years old or older. Scott said given the state's progress and assurances from the federal government on supply, he was ready to outline the remaining schedule for vaccinations.
It is as follows: Those aged 60-plus can sign up March 25, 50-plus on March 29, 40-plus on April 5, 30-plus on April 12 and anyone 16 years old and older can sign up starting April 19.
Eligible residents are asked to register online for a vaccine appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or over the phone at 855-722-7878. Appointments can also be made at the websites for Walgreens, CVS and Kinney Drugs.
The governor stressed while everyone 16 years old and older will be able to schedule a vaccine appointment by April 19, it's expected to take two to three weeks after signing up before a shot goes into someone's arm. Two of the vaccines available, from Pfizer and Moderna, require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy. The third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson only requires a single dose, but supplies of it are more limited than the other two currently.
Scott said it takes another two weeks after the last dose before someone is fully vaccinated from the virus.
He said it should take about two months for an age band to be considered fully vaccinated once eligibility opens up.
“So everyone in the final age band could be finished in June. Which is why I've used the Fourth of July for when I believe things will feel somewhat normal again,” he said.
Scott said normal to him didn't mean gathering with friends in the backyard, but closer to how things were pre-pandemic.
He said as long as the state gets the amount of vaccine it needs and enough people get it, high schools should “be able to have a more traditional graduation.” Graduations last year took various forms in response to the pandemic. Some were virtual and others were held outside with graduates confined to their cars.
“After seeing the second half of your junior year and now senior year turned upside down, you deserve this, and we're going to do everything we can to make it happen,” he said.
The governor said he was also ready to ease some of the restrictions on bars and clubs. Restaurants were recently allowed to seat up to six people from multiple households at the same table. Scott said starting Wednesday, bars and clubs, including clubs such as the Elks and American Legion, can open and will follow the same guidance as restaurants.
“As long as they follow the capacity limits we have in place, distancing is observed, everyone seated at tables and all other restaurant guidance is followed,” he said.
Scott said municipalities can enforce stricter requirements if they want to.
