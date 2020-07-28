Nestled among hills just an hour away from Burlington lies a 1,400-acre lake popular with anglers, birders, boaters, and campers. Lake Carmi is one of Vermont’s jewels, but it has experienced harmful cyanobacteria blooms in recent years due to phosphorus pollution. Phosphorus is an essential nutrient that helps plants grow, but when too much phosphorus flows into lakes, it can create conditions in lakes that trigger cyanobacteria blooms.
In 2017, Lake Carmi’s summer recreational season was cut short by an intense, prolonged cyanobacteria bloom, causing many to ask what actions had been taken to improve water quality and what else could be done.
Installing an aeration system to reduce phosphorus concentrations and cyanobacteria blooms
To address contamination problems, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation partnered with other state agencies, the Vermont legislature, the University of Vermont, and local community members to address pollution problems. Based on many years of monitoring, DEC determined that a key driver of cyanobacteria blooms was the enrichment of phosphorus in the lake’s sediment (legacy phosphorus) due to many decades of human activities in the lake’s watershed such as farming and shoreline development. Over time, phosphorus added to the landscape accumulates in the lake sediment. Under certain conditions in the summer and falk, this phosphorus can be released back into water to fuel cyanobacteria blooms.
Therefore, one key project was the installation of an aeration system, which works by mixing the lake’s waters and providing sufficient dissolved oxygen to all lake depths. If the lake has low levels of dissolved oxygen (which can happen in the summer when the lake stratifies — meaning the water is warm at the surface and cold at the bottom), natural chemical processes in the lake cause legacy phosphorus to be released from lake sediment, fueling cyanobacteria growth.
Without an aeration system, warmer summer temperatures and the nutrient rich waters of Lake Carmi also promote plant growth, which in turn quickly depletes oxygen from the lake, as the deepest parts of the lake don’t receive oxygen from the air, leading to release of phosphorus from the lake bottom sediments. This phosphorus can fuel cyanobacteria blooms and therefore the aeration system is a key part of our strategy to improve water quality at Lake Carmi.
In 2019, the DEC worked with the community and EverBlue Lakes to install such a system in Lake Carmi. The system was designed to reduce the frequency and duration of harmful cyanobacteria blooms by continuously feeding oxygen into the lake through a series of underwater pipes to ensure that the lake is fully mixed and to prevent low oxygen conditions at the lake bottom. In 2019, the system operated from late June until October and achieved its goal of mixing the lake and maintaining sufficient oxygen levels throughout the summer.
This year, University of Vermont students and faculty are working with DEC to study the aeration system’s effect on water quality. These scientists are interested in understanding how phosphorus concentrations and cyanobacteria populations have responded to the aeration system. This research will help scientists better understand how and why the lake’s chemistry and ecology changed in response to aeration and can help guide other water quality clean-up efforts in Vermont and beyond.
To conduct this work, scientists deployed a new monitoring platform on Lake Carmi. A sensor attached to a winch is programed to move vertically from the lake surface to its bottom and back to the surface again, taking measurements as it moves. It monitors physical, chemical, and biological properties of the water once every hour. A weather station on the platform allows researchers to monitor changing weather conditions on the lake and relate those to changes observed in the water with their sensors.
The platform provides researchers with vast amounts of data to study the Lake Carmi environment. All of the data collected by the sensors on the platform are sent back to computers at UVM every 8 hours so that researchers and managers can monitor how the lake is changing without traveling to the site to manually collect samples or take measurements. This makes the research process very efficient by allowing researchers and resource managers to assess whether oxygen levels or cyanobacteria bloom activity at the monitoring site have changed without leaving their computer.
By comparing data collected through this new monitoring platform to previous data collected prior to the aeration system, researchers will be able to determine how external environmental factors, like changes in the weather, contribute to the lake’s water quality.
DEC and UVM are also working to establish a website where the public can view the data in near real-time. This website will have the capacity to automatically receive and display the latest set of measurements from the platform on Lake Carmi.
The platform also has an automated water sampling system that collects one water sample per day just above the lake’s sediment (8.5 meters below the surface). Once analyzed for nutrient concentrations and other parameters, these samples will allow the team to know if, when, and under what conditions the lake’s sediment is releasing phosphorus into the water that could feed cyanobacteria blooms, a process commonly referred to as ‘internal phosphorus loading’.
Other oxygen sensors allow researchers to study how the lake has changed
In addition to the platform and its associated sensors, a float equipped with vertically-distributed oxygen sensors measures dissolved oxygen and temperature in the water every 15 minutes at six depths spanning from the bottom of the lake to a few feet below the surface. These sensors are positioned at the same fixed points across Lake Carmi’s water column as in 2018 and 2019 so that the research team can compare similar data between different years. Knowing the levels of oxygen in the lake helps scientists assess the potential for cyanobacteria blooms.
This spring, the team also started collecting sediment from the bottom of the lake. Researchers aboard a boat collect samples to characterize changes in sediment phosphorus concentrations as well as cyanobacteria in the water over time. The samples collected in 2020 will be compared to similar samples collected during 2018 (before the aerators were turned on) and 2019 when the aerators were turned on later in the summer. Samples will show how the concentration and chemistry of phosphorus in Carmi’s sediment may have changed in response to aeration.
In addition to helping scientists monitor water quality and achieve phosphorus reduction targets in Lake Carmi, data can also be applied to similar lake restoration efforts across Vermont and the region.
For more information on Lake Carmi and real-time monitoring efforts at DEC, visit https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/restoring/carmi
Caption: UVM’s advanced Lake Carmi Environmental Monitoring System. The system measures how Lake Carmi’s water column and weather are changing at high frequency and rapidly sends those data to researchers at UVM through the cellular network. The platform also collects one water sample every day to measure nutrient concentrations near the sediment to help scientists determine if and when the lake’s sediment is releasing phosphorus.
Oliver Pierson works for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Andrew Schroth and Kristine Stepenuck are part of the University of Vermont.
