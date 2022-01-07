EAST MONTPELIER — A perfect storm shuttered U-32 Middle and High School on Friday, but it was a shortage of staff, not an abundance of snow, that prompted the last-minute cancellation.
“Today was just that day,” Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate said Friday. “We had just enough people out for a variety of reasons that having students in the building wasn’t an option.”
Dellinger-Pate said he flirted with making the call Thursday afternoon when 17 staff members — several of them teachers — were out. When that number ballooned to 21 on Friday morning he notified parents, students and staff that school would be closed for the day.
“We just kind of reached our breaking point,” he said, suggesting there was no one reason for the spike in staff absences though many could directly, or indirectly, be traced to COVID-19.
Dellinger-Pate said a couple of staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus amid the latest record-setting surge in Vermont, and others had to stay home because their children couldn’t go to day care. Add in typical absences from doctors appointments to routine illnesses and Dellinger-Pate said having students at the school went from barely possible to a bad idea overnight.
Like most other schools around the state, U-32 began the year understaffed and without a reliable stable of substitutes.
The school has managed, but that has frequently required everyone — from administrators on down — filling in for staff who have called out. It isn’t optimal, but it had worked until Friday when there were no extra bodies to spare.
Dellinger-Pate said he briefly considered having seventh- and eighth-graders stay home and reallocating middle school staff to the high school, which accounts for 57% of the school’s enrollment. However, in order for the school day to count that would have required close to perfect attendance among students in grades 9-12. Under state law, at least 51% of a school’s students need to be in present in order a day to be counted as one of the required 175 student attendance days.
Dellinger-Pate concluded a gamble that might not pay off wasn’t worth the confusion it would generate and school was canceled instead.
“We fully expect to be back at school on Monday morning,” he said, acknowledging his fingers are crossed.
Dellinger-Pate has plenty of company, as schools around the region and the state struggle with a persistent staffing shortage that has been exacerbated the latest surge in COVID cases.
Contacted by email on Friday, Montpelier-Roxbury Superintendent Libby Bonesteel indicated a staffing-related school closure could be coming soon.
“We were able to cover today, but just barely,” she wrote, suggesting schools may need to be closed next week.
“That decision has not been made yet, but we can’t sustain where we are currently at,” Bonesteel wrote.
In Barre, Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey said Friday closing any of his district’s schools is “an absolute last-ditch option,” and it’s one he has thus far been able to avoid — barely.
Staffing has been a challenge since the start of the school year and as absences mount, Hennessey said he has taken to checking in with his leadership team every night and every morning to see where things are at.
“It is day to day right now,” he said. “Schools are really in survival mode.”
Hennessey said it’s a complicated problem that might require a strategic solution because closing one of the district’s three schools would create child care issues for many teachers at the other two — a “ripple effect” that could shutter the whole system.
“We are close to the edge every day at all three schools,” he said.
The story is the same in the Harwood Unified Union School District where Superintendent Brigid Nease headed into the holiday break after having to close Brookside Elementary School on Dec. 22 because food service staff were out.
According to Nease, the rest of the districts schools were unaffected and all were open this week. However, like her peers, Nease indicated she is “nervous about what the next four weeks will bring.”
“Our substitute list is woefully low and the virus is spreading rapidly,” she wrote in a Friday afternoon email.
Contacted by phone on Friday, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker tempted fate.
“Knock on wood, so far so good,” he said, noting none of the supervisory union’s seven schools — including Twinfield and Cabot — have confronted an acute staffing shortage.
Tucker acknowledged that could quickly change, and even if it doesn’t, staffing the schools has been a challenge.
“It’s worse this year than it was last year,” he said.
