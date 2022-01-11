MONTPELIER — Add a frigid forecast to pandemic-depleted staffs and you have the common denominators that shuttered schools across the region, and a lot of Vermont, on Tuesday.
The dipping thermometer proved to be the tipping point, as superintendents who had been struggling to keep understaffed schools open agreed to close them.
Faced with a forecast predicting dangerously cold wind chills — perhaps as low as 35 degrees below zero — most area superintendents notified parents on Monday night that schools would be closed on Tuesday.
Though some made the call earlier than others, all eventually did, if only because of the ripple effect associated with decisions their peers already had made.
Central Vermont Superintendent Matthew Fedders was in that boat early Tuesday morning when he made the decision to close all schools in the Paine Mountain and Echo Valley school districts.
Fedders said he knew cold weather was coming, but was comfortable that schools in Paine Mountain (Northfield and Williamstown) were adequately staffed, and the same was true in Echo Valley’s schools in Orange and Washington.
The problem, Fedders explained, is that many who teach in one of his two districts are parents of children who attend schools in neighboring towns, and all of those schools were closed.
“Because so many surrounding school districts closed, employees had to make the decision to stay home and care for their children,” he said.
Fedders said what looked like a tolerable staffing situation on Monday afternoon was dangerously close to the breaking point early Tuesday morning.
After consulting with the district’s busing company, and reassessing concerns about the cold, Fedders concluded having students in school on Tuesday wasn’t worth the risk.
Fedders said he expected all of the supervisory unions schools — including one that was closed due to a pandemic-related precaution on Monday — would reopen Wednesday.
Northfield Middle and High School — one of four schools in the Paine Mountain district — was closed in response to concerns about close contacts of those with confirmed COVID-19 cases late last week.
Fedders said the school had distributed rapid antigen tests to parents on a drive-through basis starting Monday and continued that practice on Tuesday when — cold or no — the school would have remained closed as a precaution before reopening Wednesday.
Washington Central Interim Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault also waited until early Tuesday morning to decide whether to close U-323 Middle and High School and elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester for the day.
“We are working so hard to keep our schools open, and it’s not a decision that we make lightly,” Miller-Arsenault said Tuesday.
Like Fedders’, Miller-Arsenault’s decision was driven in part by the surrounding school closures, and the reality they created a child care dilemma for some staff who live in one of those districts, but work in Washington Central.
“It does have an impact,” she said. “We’re right on the edge here anyway, and we hit that tipping point.”
Though the district-wide closure is a first this school year, Miller-Arsenault is fresh off last week’s week-ending decision to close U-32 on Friday due to a shortage of staff at the school that day.
Miller-Arsenault said she wrestled with that decision before finally making the call, and was heartened when the school reopened as planned on Monday before regrettably closing along with the district’s five elementary schools on Tuesday.
Will the schools reopen Wednesday?
“That is our most sincere hope,” Miller-Arsenault said. “But until we get through this current (COVID) wave … we’re sort of day by day.”
Due to an acute shortage of staff, Montpelier High School and all but the preschool at Roxbury Village School were closed on Monday. On Tuesday, they were joined by the district’s other two schools — Union Elementary School and Main Street Middle School.
Citing a frigid forecast and four new positive cases of COVID among members of the school community, Montpelier-Roxbury Superintendent Libby Bonesteel opted to close all four staff-challenged schools on Tuesday.
Bonesteel made the call late Monday afternoon.
“Combining an inability for students to be outside and windows to be opened due to extremely cold temperature with the highly contagious nature of the (Omicron) variant creates a situation that warrants the closure,” she wrote in an email that was sent to parents shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
It isn’t clear whether Montpelier High School and Roxbury Village School would have been in a position to reopen, and while Bonesteel indicated she hoped all of the district’s schools would be back in session Wednesday, staffing has been — and remains — a concern.
“We are watching the staffing levels closely,” Bonesteel wrote in an emailed response to a reporter’s question on Tuesday. “As of right now, all schools will be open but that could change depending on staffing circumstances.”
Barely 30 minutes after Bonesteel announced Tuesday’s closure of schools in the Montpelier-Roxbury district, Barre Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey made the same preemptive call.
“Due to a combination of staff shortages, extremely cold temperatures and wind chills and very high COVID cases, there will be no school for all schools in the Barre Unified Union School District (on Tuesday),” he announced at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Hennessey said he expected centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School, the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center and an off-campus program for special needs students would all be back in session on Wednesday.
However, like Bonesteel, he hinted that while warmer temperatures will be welcome, they won’t solve what has been a chronic problem.
“We have managed to keep our schools open this year due to an incredible amount of teamwork and flexibility on the part of our principals and staff, but we have simply reached a point for (Tuesday) where it is not viable or safe to open,” he wrote. “Our hope is that our numbers will improve as the week goes on.”
On an evening when the decisions to close schools dropped like dominoes, Harwood Superintendent Brigid Nease announced at 6:30 p.m. Monday that all seven schools in a six-town district that is anchored by Harwood Union High School, would be closed on Tuesday.
“I seriously doubt we will be able to staff our buildings tomorrow with the virus spreading and while managing this extremely cold weather day,” she wrote. “I also need to judge the overall safety risk of a day like (this).”
Nease raised a host of weather-related concerns based on windchill warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Students waiting at bus stops could be exposed to frostbite; staff could be stranded because their cars didn’t start, exacerbating a problem that has school officials weighing alternatives. Buses loaded with student could break down; school heating systems could fail; and common “mitigation strategies” would be unavailable, she warned.
Those strategies range from opening bus and classroom windows to having outdoor recess and “mask breaks.”
Nease indicated the timing of her announcement was rooted in a desire to give parents in Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury time to make child care arrangements.
Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker may have been the first to announce all seven schools — including Twinfield and Cabot — in his supervisory union would be closed on Tuesday. However, Tucker said his mid Monday afternoon decision was all about the cold, not COVID.
“It was all weather-related,” he said while working from home on Tuesday.
Tucker initially flirted with a two-hour delay, but given the wind-chill warning, he chose to close the schools instead.
If schools remain closed on Wednesday, the weather won’t be to blame, according to Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.
Lahiff said the forecast for the rest of the week calls for a return to “relatively normal temperatures,” following a day when reports of -20 to -25 degree readings were “fairly widespread” in Vermont and there were some isolated reports as low as 30 below.
Lahiff said sub-zero temperatures could return Friday night and Saturday could feel a lot like Tuesday with another wind-chill advisory expected.
The difference? Schools will be closed anyway.
