BARRE – A hearing for an extreme risk protection order against a Montpelier High School student allegedly involved in a “potential threat” against the school has been continued to next week.
Last week, police announced they were investigating a “potential threat” at the school involving an 18-year-old student.
Police said last week they have, “no indication or information that there was or is an imminent threat to the school, staff, students, or the public relating to this incident.”
Police said they seized two rifles, as well as magazines and ammunition, from the student's home using a temporary extreme risk protection order issued by a court. The order is part of the state's so-called red flag law adopted in 2018 which allows courts to order the seizure of guns from those believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Police said there is no evidence that the student's guns were ever on school grounds.
School officials have said the student will not return to school this year and is cooperating with officials.
A hearing on the order was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Washington County family court. But attorney Austin Gray, who represents the student, said he had just come on to the case minutes before the hearing and needed time to review the case file and speak with his client. The hearing was rescheduled for June 7 at 8:30 a.m.
Deputy State's Attorney Bridget Grace said during Tuesday's hearing the state plans to present two witnesses, one of them a child, to testify in support of the order.
