BARRE — A projected school surplus that swelled from $870,000 in April to $3.2 million in August just took a $313,000 hit thanks to an audit that is officially underway.
Members of the School Board’s finance committee were told Tuesday the district’s accountant flagged a discrepancy that can be traced to a $313,000 general fund operating deficit that was carried into the fiscal year that ended June 30.
That operating deficit was better than anticipated given the $480,000 in red ink the now-defunct Barre, Barre Town and Spaulding High school districts collectively carried into the Barre Unified Union School District following a state-ordered merger in 2019. However, Business Manager Lisa Perreault said the lingering deficit needs to be deducted from a projected fund balance that had ballooned to $3.2 million.
The new number — roughly $2.9 million — is consistent with the give-or-take estimate Perreault was using weeks after books for the now-being-audited fiscal year had closed.
Perreault said work on the audit began on Monday, was set to resume on Wednesday, and would continue on Friday. She said she expected to have a draft of the audit in hand by the end of the month.
The timing might matter as the School Board readies for next week’s scheduled “listening session” about what should be done with the unprecedented surplus.
For the time being, the board is operating under the assumption it has the ability to allocate the projected fund balance as it sees fit based on the legal opinion solicited from Montpelier lawyer Paul Giuliani.
“Absent an audit verifying the existence and amount of any-year-end surplus, the surplus is a component of the District’s general fund,” Giuliani wrote when asked to weigh in on the issue.
“The fund balance under discussion doesn’t become a ‘surplus’ until the end of the fiscal year and its magnitude is determined by an audit,” he added. “Until that event occurs, matters relating to the disposition, allocation and expenditure of the general fund and all of its elements is a matter of the Board’s discretion.”
While others have offered differing interpretations of the relevant state law, no one — not even Giuliani — has suggested that discretion is open-ended.
According to the relevant statute: “If an audit reveals that a school district has surplus funds, the school board shall carry the funds into the next year as revenue unless authorized by the voters, at an annual or special meeting warned for the purpose, to:
(1) deposit the funds into a reserve fund … ; or
(2) use the funds for a specific purpose.”
The board of the new unified union school district has never confronted the question before, though the boards of the three legacy districts did and all routinely sought voter permission to earmark surplus money that wasn’t being used as revenue in the next year’s budgets.
The size of those surpluses were considerably smaller, but so were the budgets.
On Town Meeting Day in 2015 Barre voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot request they place $311,785 from the prior year’s surplus in a tax stabilization fund and voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively approved the Spaulding board’s request to do the same with $166,046 in surplus money.
Those requests were not unusual, sometimes involved projected fund balances and were typically approved by wide margins during the school districts’ annual elections in March.
That isn’t what is being recommended this year.
The board has been asked to place $1.1 million of the projected surplus in the district’s capital fund, use another $1 million to pay off a current expense note that was taken out when bids for a recently opened alternative school came in higher than the voter-approved authorization and put the balance — roughly $800,000 — in the district’s tax stabilization fund.
Despite prodding from the finance committee, board members have repeatedly deferred a decision on that proposal and, with the audit underway, it is possible the question could answer itself.
Perreault told committee members delay could jeopardize a plan to pay off the current expense note — avoiding interest that would otherwise have to be built in to next year’s budget. She didn’t say what that expense would be and committee members didn’t ask.
Perreault said the delay could also stall capital projects that have tentatively been scheduled for next summer, conveying what School Director Chris Parker characterized as a level of “urgency” she believed should be shared with the board.
“That information might help board members be ready to say ‘yes, let’s go ahead and start moving on some of this and allocate it in ways that … feels good to the majority,” Parker said.
First, the board will listen. The surplus will be the focus of next week’s “listening session” — one School Director Sarah Pregent, predicted would generate some feedback.
“I’m assuming that we will hear from a lot of the public what their opinions are (because) I’ve already heard a lot of different ideas,” said Pregent, who serves as chair of the committee.
Tuesday’s meeting concluded with a way-too-early projection involving a fiscal year that is barely three months old.
According to Perreault’s “conservative” estimates, the district is on pace to end the fiscal year with a modest $184,000 surplus.
School Director Gina Akley, who said this year’s surplus has been “a blessing and a curse,” was quick to note the projection is largely based on positions the district has been unable to fill.
“We’d prefer to have people in those roles,” she said.
Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey agreed describing the favorable financial forecast as a “Pyrrhic victory” given the number of vacancies, which include 17 paraeducator positions.
“It’s not the position you want to be in,” he said.
