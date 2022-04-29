BARRE — If there is light at the end of the tunnel that has been another short-staffed school year in the Barre Unified Union School District it should be shining on a “Help Wanted” sign.
The two-town, three-school district — one that is anchored by Spaulding High School — is by no means alone in its ongoing struggle to fill support staff vacancies.
The district has limped through the school year with more than a dozen vacant paraeducator positions, and while two were recently filled and a third soon could be, Superintendent Chris Hennessey told school directors Thursday night that isn’t nearly enough and he is already thinking beyond a summer vacation that hasn’t started yet.
“Staffing our schools for (the coming school year) is by far the biggest concern,” said Hennessey, who is bracing for a wave of teacher retirements and resignations that will be bigger than usual this year.
How much bigger isn’t yet clear, but will be in coming days.
Teachers were offered employment contracts for the coming year on April 1 and while April 15 was the deadline for returning them, the master agreement allows for an automatic 15-day extension if requested.
This year, the board was advised the number of extension requests more than doubled — a reality, Hennessey has surmised, can at least partly be attributed to pandemic-related burnout and hundreds of open positions — many in higher paying Vermont school districts.
Some teachers were pondering whether to call it a career, while others were weighing career options. Those in both groups must now have made up their minds, and even if all of them opted to return, board members were told the number of already announced retirements and tendered resignations was “higher than normal.”
Hennessey said that is a sign of the times and school districts around the state and the nation are confronting similar challenges.
“We’re not alone,” he said.
According to Hennessey, the lack of housing remains a hurdle to teacher recruitment, though recent publicity involving that issue generated useful feedback.
Hennessey said addressing what has become a chronic shortage of support staff will be trickier and could involve revisiting the settled labor agreements with the district’s unionized paraeducators.
“This is a complex discussion,” he said.
Hennessey said the district’s difficulty finding takers for more than a dozen open positions — only three have applied in the last six weeks — is tied to compensation.
“If you’re talking about … wages that are in the $15- to $20-an-hour range it is going to be like getting blood from a stone,” he said, noting schools aren’t just competing against other schools, they are competing against the private sector hungry for workers.
“I don’t know what’s going to move that needle,” he said.
The contract with paraeducators that will soon enter its second and final year provides some constraints.
The five-step wage scale for newly hired paraeducators currently ranges from $15- to $16.40 an hour based on experience. On July 1 those numbers will increase to $15.50 to $16.90 an hour. The contract does provide the superintendent to offer more money to a paraeducator with substantially more experience, but prohibits any newly hired employee from being paid a higher hourly wage than an existing paraeductor with equivalent education and experience.
Hennessey said the board’s negotiating committee, which will meet next week to discuss the expiring contract with the district’s clerical and custodial staff, may want to start thinking about paraeducators.
Board members tossed out ideas ranging from hosting a job fair to attract applicants to a “boot camp” to provide those with interest but some apprehension a better sense of what the job entails. A favorable benefits package and the school-day schedule should be promoted and educational incentives could be explored, they agreed.
School Director Terry Reil suggested a more targeted approach to advertising jobs that are unlikely to attract applicants from beyond the greater Barre area.
“The folks that are going to come to work for us as para(educator)s are in these communities,” he said suggesting a focused local recruitment effort may yield better results than posting the job on SchoolSpring.
One of the job qualifications is having a high school diploma and Board Chair Sonya Spaulding wondered whether the district could help some prospective applicants overcome that obstacle.
“Is there a way for us to find people who are already applying and make it work for them and work for us?” she asked.
Hennessey said he was open to all ideas to make sure the district’s schools are fully staffed when they reopen in the fall.
