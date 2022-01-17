EAST MONTPELIER — Education tax rates could be headed in different directions in the five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District, but the cost of running the pre-K-12 system — $36.2 million — and spending per equalized pupil — $20,248 — would both increase based on a school board-backed budget proposal.
In terms of dollars, the budget calls for spending nearly $1.2 million more on the operation of a pre-K-12 district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School. With the board’s consent, that increase — just under 3.4% — exceeds the 3% target increase it established when the budget process was starting last November.
Limiting the increase to 3% would have required making roughly $195,000 in cuts to a budget proposal that boosts staffing in some areas at some schools and taps a sizable surplus to cover the cost of two full-time positions.
One of those positions — an equity scholar in residence — isn’t new. After voters approved the $35 million budget for the current school year last March, the board agreed to use roughly $80,000 in surplus funds to retain and expand a position that had been underwritten by the Washington Central Friends of Education in 2019.
The other position — one of two full-time classroom teachers planned at East Montpelier Elementary School — is new. But like the $89,000 for the equity scholar in residence, the $92,000 teaching position is part of a plan to spend $325,000 of a recently audited surplus.
Also part of that package is the final $145,000 installment on a board-approved early retirement program.
The board is expected to approve that plan when it meets Tuesday night. Assuming it does, it would leave the district with more than $1.1 million in surplus funds even after retaining $700,000 — 2% of the district’s operating budget – in reserve.
Using surplus money to cover the cost of two positions boosts revenue and drives down the district’s “net education spending” — just under $29 million, an increase of 3.7%.
That’s the number – not the budget’s higher bottom line — that is used to calculate spending per equalized pupil, which would remain among the highest in the state based on the budget voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester will be asked to approve March 1.
Barring a change in the warning, the school board will be asked to approve Wednesday night, spending per equalized pupil will be $20,246 — a one-year increase of $831, or 4.28%.
Based on the budget adopted by the school board in Barre last week, spending per equalized pupil in that two-town district is expected to climb to $16,252; while the board of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District is projecting it will spend $17,829 per equalized pupil based on the budget it is expected to adopt Wednesday night. Both districts are below the projected state average of $18,023.
The budget that will be on the ballot in Washington Central’s five town’s isn’t.
Though the district shed $180,000 in debt service this year, most of that savings was offset by a decision to increase the annual appropriation to the district’s capital projects fund by $155,000.
Not counting positions that are being paid for with surplus money, or grant funds, the budget does include nearly $264,000 in new positions, though most of them are part-time.
There are two full-time positions on that list — a special educator and the other additional classroom teacher at the pre-K-6 school in East Montpelier. The combined cost of those two positions is nearly $184,000.
The largest of the remaining staff additions — a part-time social studies position at U-32 – would come at a cost of about $40,000. The budget includes funding for an extra day of week of music instruction at East Montpelier Elementary School and reflects nominal increase to separate art and music positions shared by elementary schools in Berlin and Calais.
The budget proposal also includes a one-time expense — $114,000 — for “hardening cybersecurity” in a district that was the target of a cyber attack last fall.
What would it mean to education tax rates? That depends on where you live in the district and how much, if any, of a $90 million surplus in the state’s Education Fund is applied to reduced the tax burden this year.
The legislature ultimately will make that decision, but the “worst-case” scenario assumes none of the state surplus is used.
Based on the budget approved by the Washington Central School Board, that would result in an equalized tax rate of just over $1.56-per-$100 assessed property value. That’s the rate all five towns would pay, but for recent adjustments to their common levels of appraisal, or CLA.
While Berlin’s CLA is closer to fair market value of all five district towns, it experienced the steepest one-year decline — nearly 14% — accounting for an adjustment that would add 7.2 cents to the tax rate if none of the state surplus is used.
Only one other town — Worcester — would see a tax increase under that scenario, though it only amounts to a fraction of a cent despite an 8.9% dip in the town’s CLA. Rates in the other three towns would all drop notwithstanding CLA reductions of between 4% and 6.27%.
The education tax rate would drop 4.1 cents in Calais; 4.8 cents in Middlesex; and 8.3 cents in East Montpelier if no money is used from the state surplus.
In the unlikely event all $90 million is pumped into the education funding formula, tax rates would drop across the board. Those reductions would range from a low of 3.6 cents in Berlin to a high of 19.7 cents in East Montpelier. Worcester’s education tax rate would drop 11 cents in that scenario, Calais would benefit from a 15.8-cent rate reduction and the rate would drop 15.2 cents in Middlesex.
The more likely scenario involves some, but not all, of the state surplus being used to reduce taxes though school officials probably won’t no how much until after Town Meeting Day on March 1.
