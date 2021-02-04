MONTPELIER — The school resource officer in Montpelier is officially off duty … for good.
Though there are mixed opinions with respect to the position within the school system, as well as the broader Montpelier community, the School Board unanimously agreed its time had come and gone.
The vote capped a months-long process that saw the current resource officer sidelined at the board’s request in September and the school’s share of the position dropped from its $25.8 million budget proposal early on.
On a night when the board heard from the committee it asked to evaluate the “intended and unintended impacts” of the school resource officer position, members almost passed up the chance to punctuate that process in unambiguous fashion.
School Director Jill Remmick noted the item was warned on the agenda as a “presentation” from the committee and School Director Andrew Stein suggested there really wasn’t much to decide.
“We don’t have an active SRO in our schools … and we don’t have (funding for) an SRO in our budget,” he said. “In some ways we have already made this decision.”
Not really, according to School Director Emma Bay-Hansen, who served as chairwoman of the broad-based committee that completed the first half of its task and wanted a clear signal from the board before starting the second.
“I believe that this community and the committee deserves for the board to take definitive action around the school resource officer position,” she said.
Bay-Hansen said the committee needed to know whether a resource officer would be part of the equation before tackling the broader issue of school safety. She described the board’s decision to remove funding for the resource officer’s position from the budget as “strange” and inadequate from the committee’s perspective.
School Director Mia Moore, who also served on the committee, said the budget decision felt “temporary.”
“It’s something that could be undone next year,” she said.
So, technically, is the motion that was approved by Wednesday night because, notwithstanding wording that suggests otherwise, a future board could always to bring back the position members agreed should be “permanently removed.”
After listening to Bay-Hansen and Moore, Stein and Remick stressed they had no issue taking action on the motion proposed by School Director Amanda Garces, who attended the meeting wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and suggested eliminating the SRO position was a powerful statement, akin to the school district raising the Black Lives Matter Flag three years ago and then celebrating that anniversary by raising it again on Tuesday.
“We are … making it a priority to make sure that our Black families are really welcome,” she said after hearing from a committee that provided anecdotal information suggesting some students of color were intimidated by the presence of an armed police officer in school.
Committee members acknowledged their work uncovered “a wide range of positive and negative experiences” with the resource officer’s position that was created more than two decades ago.
Reading from the committee’s report, member William Alexander noted a member of the committee expressed concern that “… we are raising a whole generation of kids to fear the police.”
“This may be accurate, and we may regret the erosion of trust in law enforcement, but we cannot deny that this distrust is present in our district,” Alexander said. “The summer of 2020 subjected all of us to constant, viral footage of police brutality, and no words or actions taken by the School Board can alleviate that searing impact on public consciousness. Fear and distrust compromises the ability of any SRO to establish a rapport with vulnerable students; it also compromises the education of those same students.”
Board members thanked the committee for its work and agreed to formally eliminate the resource officer position that several — including some who served on the committee — urged the board to reconsider last summer.
Sue Koch, a teacher at Union Elementary School, was one of them.
Koch told board members Monday her experience on the committee that was appointed in October relieved the “panicky” feeling she felt when the prospect of making due without the SRO first surfaced.
“My heart broke when I heard about the kids in our district not feeling safe at school because of the SRO,” she said.
Koch’s story likely sounded familiar to some board members because it mirrored one she shared last August when she noted her position with respect to the resource officer’s position had evolved and urged them to explore other alternatives.
Moore wasn’t on the board at the time and praised Koch for validating the committee process by sharing her “shift in thinking.”
Anticipating the board’s decision the City Council didn’t include funding for its share of the position in the municipal budget voters will be asked to approve on Town Meeting Day.
The committee’s next step will be evaluate the broader issue of school safety through the lens of the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
