BARRE — You know housing is in short supply when your superintendent of schools takes to social media to lament the fact he’s losing capable candidates because while they’re interested in the jobs, they can’t find any place to live.
Barre Superintendent Chris Hennessey is by no means alone, and while he’s pleased with progress the two-town, three-school district has been making on the hiring front, he is concerned that an ever-tightening housing market continues to hobble recruitment efforts.
“I don’t like to throw the ‘crisis’ word around a lot, but holy cow, we’re losing people and I know other districts are, too,” Hennessey said, explaining: “How are you doing for housing?” has popped to the top of his list of interview questions.
“That’s pretty much how I lead off because we lost so many people last summer and fall for that reason and now it’s even worse,” he added.
Hennessey briefed the school board on a problem that was firmly on his radar when hiring season was getting underway in February, and took to Facebook last Friday to solicit help.
“With the current housing market, housing options are limited and our incoming staff are finding it extremely difficult to secure housing in the area,” Hennessey wrote, adding: “If you have an available rental property or a home for sale, please contact us at careers@buusd.org with more information. If you know someone with an available rental property, or a home for sale, please share this post with them!”
If that sounds like Hennessey is pulling out all the stops, it’s because he is. “Finding housing is really, really hard for folks right now,” he said.
Hennessey said that is true of first-year teachers right out of college who don’t have a few thousand dollars to cover first and last month’s rent, as well as a security deposit on an apartment, or teachers with young children looking for an affordable home.
“It’s a huge issue,” said Hennessey, who is sharing his own home with a buddy who is an insurance executive in the process of moving to Vermont from Maine.
“It’s tough even for someone with resources,” he said.
Hennessey said the district has made decent progress filling vacant and soon-to-be-vacant positions — including a batch of new staff the board agreed to hire last week. However, he said, housing remains an obstacle, there are more positions to fill and that list could grow in coming weeks.
Under a negotiated labor agreement the district is required to offer contracts to teachers by April 1, and while the deadline for signing and returning was technically last Friday, those who request a 15-day extension are automatically entitled to one.
At a time when school districts around Vermont are struggling to fill positions, some teachers are exploring opportunities while others are weighing whether it’s time to retire.
Come May 1, Hennessey said he will know how many — if any — additional positions will need to be filled at a time when the shortage of housing isn’t making that any easier.
