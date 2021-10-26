MONTPELIER – The list of school improvement projects is $6.6 million deep, most of the money already is in hand and while no final decisions have yet been made at least some will soon need to be.
Built with estimates and a presumption work will be completed over the next few years, the list the School Board is considering is the continuation of a conversation started months ago.
It is one that reflects feedback from community members and school officials and relies on one-time federal money, a projected seven-figure surplus and a modest capital plan that is currently funded to the tune of $260,000 a year.
A bond vote wouldn’t be needed, and one isn’t being recommended, in a district that is less than four years removed from a successful $4.9 million bond vote, and is more than eight years away from shedding the first of its previously incurred long-term debt.
That’s because most of the money needed to tackle the projects, which range from constructing a gazebo at Roxbury Village School to reconstructing the track at Montpelier High School, is either already sitting in the district’s bank account, or is part of its annually approved capital plan.
A distillation of ideas — many of which were discussed at mid-August board meeting and some that have surfaced since — the recently compiled list puts the projects on paper with what board members were told are “rough estimates” with respect to cost, as well as a proposed schedule.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel stressed the preliminary nature of a document that will require a fresh round of feedback from the board and beyond.
“This is not a done deal,” she said. “There is nothing written in stone (and) there are no dollars spent yet.”
Some of that is due to the fact that the source for at least some of the money estimates suggest would be needed — roughly $1.15 million — hasn’t yet been identified. Some, if not most of that money could flow to the district if Congress passes a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that enjoys bipartisan support.
Among the projects that school administrators have proposed be funded with money the district doesn’t yet have are: the $40,000 gazebo proposed for Roxbury Village School; and an additional $860,000 that would push the anticipated cost of the track upgrade to nearly $2.4 million by adding amenities like a pole vault pit, a new concession, enhanced lighting and a new press box.
The plan contemplates the bulk of the money for the track upgrade — $1.5 million — will be needed to resurface the actual track. Though board members were repeatedly told not to put much weight in individual estimates, the one for the track probably isn’t far off. Reconstructing the track at U-32 Middle and High School cost nearly $1 million two years ago.
While school administrators are proposing federal infrastructure or other money be used to finance the track extras if the board is so inclined, they have suggested a projected surplus for the fiscal year be used to reconstruct the track.
According to the latest financial report, it appears the district closed the books on the fiscal year that ended on June 30 with a favorable fund balance of nearly $3.8 million. Some of that money has been earmarked for future use, and either has or will be spent leaving a little less than $2.3 million. The board typically retains 2% of its operating budget, which is about $26 million. That leaves nearly $1.75 million — most of which is being treated as a source of revenue for the capital projects under consideration.
Another major source of revenue for capital projects is the district’s third installment from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. For the purposes of discussion, $1.65 million of the more than $2.2 million the district has received would be used to help fund the multi-year capital improvement plan. Board members were told they could use as $1.73 million of the ESSER money, or opt to spend less.
Most of the projects proposed for construction next summer were contemplated a year ago and would be paid for with the capital fund. That list includes the first installment on the phased replacement of windows at Union Elementary School and Main Street Middle School; and a $200,000 upgrade to the auditorium at Union Elementary School. The projected surplus would finance three other projects, including the creating a behavior room at Union school; a sound studio at Montpelier High School; and the purchase of “flexible seating” for the district. None is expected to cost more than $75,000 and all could be completed next summer.
So could two other projects if the board is willing and money is available. The gazebo in Roxbury is one of them; and replacing the door hardware at Union school is another. The latter project is estimated to cost $120,000.
The summer after next would be busier based on a schedule that is partly driven by the deadline for spending ESSER money.
More than a dozen projects, including a second round of windows for both Union and Main Street schools and the one or both phases of the track project, could conceivably start then.
The track project has been pitched as both a school and community resource, and some safety-related repairs will be needed even if the board opts not to pursue either of the more expensive upgrades that some worried represented an outsized expense in the context of the broader plan.
No decisions were made, though board members acknowledged resurfacing the track was an “all or nothing” proposition that, amenities aside, likely would be in the neighborhood of the $1.5 million estimate.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.