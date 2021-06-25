BARRE — The Barre Unified Union School Board has a vision, a mission and, if projections are accurate, a $1.8 million surplus, but as it shifts from one superintendent to another and pivots from trying to get a budget passed to policy work, the “DANGER” signs are flashing.
That was evident Thursday night when the first shots in what could quickly turn into a culture war were publicly fired.
Before it was over, the board had been asked to change what one resident suggested was the racially tinged name of Spaulding High School’s “Crimson Tide,” a state-mandated modification to a policy involving the distribution of contraception to sexually active students came under fire, as did a new equity policy some argued is redundant.
Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding, who sought to enforce a new two-minute time limit on public comment, was called a “dictator,” lame duck Superintendent David Wells missed what would have been his last meeting and his interim replacement — Principal Chris Hennessey — got to test drive the job that will officially be his by the end of next week.
The virtual session, which included an opportunity for residents to join Hennessey in the library at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, opened with Spaulding announcing new rules for public comment in order to expedite board meetings. The change provoked some push-back from resident Josh Howard who questioned, when, how and why it was approved, but for the most part those who spoke stayed within the two minutes they were allotted.
Barre resident Peter Zakrewski only needed 20 seconds.
“Spaulding Crimson Tide comes from the University of Alabama and has negative connotations: the crimson and bars of the Confederate flag,” an emotional Zakrewski said. “We need to change it.”
Zakrewski offered no support for his assertion and Spaulding quickly noted the issue — to the extent that it is one — wasn’t on the board’s warned agenda.
“It’s certainly something we can look into,” she told Zakrewski. “I’ll make a note of it and if you’d like to … contact me directly through email (and) I could have a follow up to discuss this further.”
Moments later the political pendulum swung hard the other way and board members were defending two policies that were on the agenda for adoption and a third that wasn’t.
Though the policy committee is reviewing a draft anti-racism policy — one it discussed again earlier this week — it wasn’t warned for the board’s consideration Thursday night even though Barre resident Michael Greig mistakenly believed it was.
Among other things, that draft policy suggests the district will “… promote teachings that examine the legacy of white supremacy, superiority and/or privilege by acknowledging the violence, disenfranchisement, and bigotry these topics depict before a lesson begins because doing otherwise would be equivalent to claiming these prejudices never existed and individuals are not harmed by them every day.”
“It’s supposed to be an anti-racism policy, but it’s really quite racist,” Grieg said urging the board not to approve a policy he was told wasn’t even on the agenda.
A new equity policy was and Grieg and others questioned why it was necessary Alice Flanders suggested it was insulting.
Flanders, a Black woman from White River Junction, was the one person who blew past the two-minute time-limit and when Spaulding sought to cut her off Howard yielded his time and she kept talking.
The college-educated, multi-lingual, retired naval officer said she’d settle for “equality” over “equity” and believe well-intended policies, like the one the board was considering would fuel what former President George W. Bush once described as “the soft bigotry of low expectations.”
“This equity policy that you’re going to do because you think that the ‘poor little black kids’ … can’t help themselves and you’ve got to help them,” Flanders. “We don’t want equity!”
District residents who reacted to the policy said most of its meaningful content can already be found in the district’s policy manual.
“This policy doesn’t even need to be because these things are already being addressed in other policies,” Sue Paxman said.
“If we’re not already doing this, shame on us,” Terry Reil agreed. “But, I think we are.”
Greig said he feared the policy would unnecessarily foster “a victim mentality” among students of color.
“If you are non-white you are oppressed automatically,” he said urging the board to delay adoption of the policy, which he said warranted a more robust public discussion.
On that last point, Greig got no argument from Joelen Mulvaney.
Mulvaney, who is the chairwoman of the city’s diversity and equity committee, said the reaction to the policy highlighted the need for a broader conversation.
“Until we have a common understanding of what equity means, we are going to continue to have these … unpleasant comments and meanness from some folks who disagree, or actually don’t understand what municipal equity means,” Mulvaney said.
Board members, who approved the first reading of a policy they were told was vetted by the Vermont School Boards Association earlier this month, acknowledged the concerns, but voted to adopt it Thursday night.
The policy expresses the district’s “… commitment to the success of every student regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, family economics, class, geography, ability, language, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or initial proficiencies.” It also acknowledges achieving equity “… may require an unequal distribution of resources and services.”
School Director Gina Akley said that isn’t necessarily new or worrisome.
“There’s a narrative that equity is a zero-sum game and it’s not,” Akley said. “We don’t have to treat equity as ‘taking away from one student to give to another student’ in a way that’s unfair.’
“There’s no way that everybody here can say that every student comes to school on a level playing field. That’s just not how it works,” she added.
Akley conceded the point raised by those who suggested the policy is in many ways redundant — essentially re-stating what the district’s existing policies already say. However, she defended its adoption.
“For me, the equity policy says: ‘hey, our district acknowledges that our students come from all different places and we have all different types of people here and we look at you as a student and an individual and we’re committed to finding a way to educate you no matter what challenges you might have,” she said.
The board also approved and amendment to an existing policy that allows for the distribution of free contraceptives to middle and high school students. Under the revised policy, which is consistent with a statutory change that will go into effect next week, parents of high school students will no longer have the ability to forbid the school from providing contraceptives to their children.
Barre resident Sharon Toborg said that was problematic and urged the board to reject an amendment that she believed usurped parental rights and promoted sexual activity among students many of whom are below the age of consent.
Though the policy is aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted disease, Toborg argued it facilitated sexual assaults and Howard said it promoted “rape culture.”
Those arguments were less persuasive than Toborg’s push to maintain an “opt out” clause at the discretion of parents. Board members Alice Farrell and Tim Boltin voted against adopting the amended policy that was approved, 5-2.
The policy talk bogged down a board meeting during which the board was presented the results of a consultant-led visioning process.
The district now has a new vision: “A rock solid education for a lifetime of discovery;” and mission: “To build a community of curious learners that empowers student voice and exploration through education, character development, and perseverance, so our students can take on the world’s greatest challenges.”
It also has five broad goals — equitable access, communications and relationships, curriculum and career pathways, student wellness and student engagement — on which to focus their efforts.
