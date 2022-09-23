BARRE — A school board whose meetings have been described by frustrated administrators as “not normal” just did it again — in a good way.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, but Thursday night’s meeting of the Barre Unified School Board fit the “not normal” narrative in a way that pretty much everyone felt good about by the time it was over.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.