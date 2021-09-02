EAST MONTPELIER — East Montpelier Elementary School could soon be confronting a math problem.
Thanks to a couple of COVID-19 cases and an administrative decision to pivot to remote learning through the Labor Day weekend the pre-K-6 school is suddenly flirting with a statutory requirement that sets the minimum length of the school year at “175 student days.”
Though teachers have been teaching and students have been learning — remotely — since the school was closed for in-person instruction Monday afternoon, Acting Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault told those attending a virtual forum Wednesday night that, barring a state waiver, those remote days won’t count.
What’s it mean?
Assuming East Montpelier students return to their classrooms as currently planned after the holiday weekend Tuesday, it means that what is a 180-day school year in the Washington Central Unified Union School District has now been reduced to 176 days at one of its six schools.
Put another way, less than a week into the new school year, East Montpelier Elementary School is a couple of snow days away from dipping below the 175-day state minimum.
Miller-Arsenault didn’t attempt to sugarcoat that fact when defending a safety-based decision that sets East Montpelier apart from other schools — there are several — that have detected COVID cases among students or staff in the first few days of the school year.
“We're likely the first school that is experiencing this and probably not the last,” Miller-Arsenault said.
Thus far other school districts — Twinfield, Montpelier-Roxbury and Harwood Union — among them have responded to isolated cases by sending some students in affected schools home, while maintaining in-person instruction for most of them.
That is a distinction with a difference because in order for a “student day” to count at least 51% of students must be physically present in the classroom.
None were at East Montpelier Elementary School on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and again today based on a decision Miller-Arsenault and the district’s COVID coordinator, Maria Melekos, said was rooted in science.
According to Miller-Arsenault, the two confirmed cases involved 38 children who were deemed “close contacts.” Those children, she said, had 19 siblings, potentially impacting a total of 10 staff members and all but one of the school’s classrooms.
“Our students, health and safety is absolutely at the forefront of our decision-making process, and we felt keeping people home given the circumstances made sense,” she said.
East Montpelier resident Nick Van Den Berg didn’t challenge what Miller-Arsenault described as a decision to “err on the side of safety.” However, he openly wondered whether it was a viable long-term strategy.
“Is that a sustainable solution for the school year … in terms of shutting down the whole school any time there’s any amount of COVID positive cases?” he asked raising the prospect of a school year that is supposed to end on June 16 extending into July.
It was a serious question that provoked something of a speculative answer from Miller-Arsenault, who repeatedly described the state Agency of Education as being “responsive” and suggested its position on “student days” and whether remote learning can be counted absent a declared state of emergency might need to evolve.
“They (agency officials) might need to respond differently down the line, but I can’t say that, and I can predict that,” she said. “I’m just sharing information and working with our administrators and our teachers.”
For the time being even East Montpelier Elementary School is on the right side of the 175-day minimum, and if that eventually changes, Miller-Arsenault said it could ask for a waiver from the state. By then, she predicted, there might be other schools in a similar situation creating mounting pressure to grant such requests.
One of a handful of parents who quizzed Miller-Arsenault and Melekos about the district’s pandemic protocols during the School Board-sponsored forum, Van Den Berg also wondered whether there had been any thought given to polling parents on various mitigation and response strategies.
Citing what she perceived as a wide divide among parents who live in the district’s five towns, Melekos said not really.
“If we opened it up to the community, I think we would find ourselves in a deadlock between: ‘Please don't make my child wear a mask’ and ‘please mask outdoors,’” she said. “There’s this whole spectrum about how people feel.”
Rather than risk “ripping the community apart” without obtaining any clear direction, Melekos said her strong preference was to follow the admittedly evolving science.
“Right now, what we have is the science, and as it evolves, we will continue to faithfully roll with it,” she said.
Middlesex resident Bekah Mandel came with plenty of questions and a concern that what happened this week at East Montpelier Elementary School could happen at Rumney Memorial School — potentially creating a hardship for working parents.
Mandel noted that never happened last year when students were in “pods,” social distancing was enforced and health screenings were part of the daily routine, as was outdoor learning.
“The larger frame for my questions, is why aren't we taking the same mitigation measures that we took last year?” she asked.
The answer was mixed. Outdoor learning is still a thing, and social distancing is encouraged, but health screenings were marginally useful and mostly a waste of time. The pod system works, but in schools with 25% more students and 8% fewer staff members than a year ago as result of the shift back to full-time in-person instruction, they aren’t practical or possible.
The discussion of the district’s COVID response protocols dominated a forum that also featured small-group discussions on a recent extension of the school day at U-32 Middle and High School.
