BARRE — The Barre Unified Union School District doesn’t yet have a voter-approved budget for the coming fiscal year, but it should end the current one with a comfortable cushion.
Three weeks after being told the pre-K-12 district was on track to post a $640,000 surplus, members of the School Board finance committee learned Tuesday that estimate has now swelled to roughly $870,000.
“It’s even better than we expected,” said School Director Sarah Pregent, chairwoman of the committee.
With less than three months to go in a fiscal year that will end June 30, Business Manager Lisa Perreault said she is “very confident” in her revised estimate.
“We’re really getting to the point where I’m able to make a better projection,” Perreault said.
The latest estimate reflects a full three-quarters of expenditures and revenues. Both are trending in the right direction even as the window for surprises with financial implications is quickly closing.
The bottom line?
“We’re looking pretty good,” Perreault said.
Pregent echoed that assessment, noting that if the numbers hold, it would address concerns about depleting the district’s tax stabilization fund in an effort to reduce the tax impact of its yet-to-be-approved budget.
The balance in the stabilization fund now stands at roughly $644,000. The School Board initially planned to use $200,000 of that money as a source of revenue for the $50.5 million budget that was narrowly defeated in March. However, the budget’s failure prompted a series of adjustments, the largest of which involved a decision to use an additional $300,000 from the stabilization fund as a source of revenue.
Pregent said tapping the fund to the tune of $500,000 to support the $50.4 million budget voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve on May 11 would have left a balance of $144,000. That’s less than the $200,000 board originally planned to use for the coming fiscal year.
Based on Perreault’s latest estimates, Pregent said the board should be able to replenish the tax stabilization fund with $370,000 to spare.
Though Perreault stressed the fiscal year hasn’t yet ended, much less been audited, she said the board could choose to deposit the surplus she is now anticipating in the tax stabilization fund, the district’s capital reserve fund, or, as Pregent suggested, some combination of the two.
Perreault credited the fiscal discipline of the district — from its top-tier administrators to teachers — for a favorable financial forecast that has improved even without factoring in most of the federal money it has or will receive as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest projections, the district’s non-grant revenues aren’t expected to hit the budget’s $45 million target, but they are inching closer. Perreault is now projecting the district will receive $44,838,605 in revenue — nearly $70,000 more than she forecast three weeks ago.
The most notable changes included an increase of roughly $42,000 in rental revenue associated with the use of the district’s kitchen facilities to prepare meals for homeless central Vermonters and a $25,000 bump in projected interest income.
Last month, Perreault pegged facilities rentals at about $114,000 — the budget approved by voters more than a year ago assumed only $12,000. The figure has now swelled to nearly $157,000 and could climb higher because the district has already received all of that money.
Revenue from interest income was budgeted at $55,000 for the year. Three weeks ago the district had already taken in $50,000 and Perreault was estimating the number would climb to $75,000. It already has and the numbers presented to the finance committee on Tuesday now suggest it will climb to $100,000 before June 30.
While revenue estimates have steadily increased, projected expenditures have dropped.
Three weeks ago, Perreault predicted they were on track to come in at more than $1.36 million under budget. As of Tuesday that number now stands $1.455 million — an additional saving of nearly $91,000.
The most notable adjustments include roughly $55,000 in additional staff-related savings, an extra $10,000 tied to the still-vacant assistant principal’s position at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and $15,000 in money the district no longer expects to spend on building projects.
Based on those numbers, the district’s operating surplus now sits at a projected $1.26 million. That figure includes more than $392,000 in pandemic-related funding, that when deducted, leaves a projected fund balance of $870,000.
Those numbers don’t include most of the COVID-relief money the district has received, nor any of the $10.89 million it is expected to be awarded under the American Rescue Plan during the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.