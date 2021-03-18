MONTPELIER — The pandemic didn’t prevent the Montpelier Roxbury Public School Board from taking a virtual tour of the district’s four schools — one roughly 17 miles away from the others — on Wednesday night.
Though Chairman Jim Murphy said he plans to schedule in-person visits to each of the schools over the summer, Facilities Director Andrew LaRosa gave board members who haven’t been in the buildings lately — or in some cases at all — a taste of what they’ll see.
LaRosa walked the board through a 52-page facilities report — a living document amended annually in an effort to track work done and projects that still need doing.
Both lists are long.
The report outlines recent projects ranging from the new playground at Union Elementary School and the new basketball court at Main Street Middle School to last year’s COVID-related ventilation upgrades at those schools, as well as at Roxbury Village School and Montpelier High School.
It includes a building-by-building analysis with rough recommendations LaRosa said are intentionally short on specifics.
If you’re looking for schedules and cost estimates you won’t find them in the report because, LaRosa told board members, most of the recommendations are moving targets and costs will depend on when they’re tackled and what the solution looks like.
Take the windows at the district’s two oldest buildings — Union Elementary and Main Street Middle School.
LaRosa said something has needed to be done about them for a long time, but when you get an estimate to replace eight windows for $30,000 and there are nearly 300 more where they came from, it’s cause for pause. However, he sounded as if he’s done waiting.
“We’re not going to kick it down the road anymore,” LaRosa said, outlining plans to make a small, but important step toward determining how to proceed.
There are at least two options, and he said both would be tested in a classroom at Union Elementary School during the summer. One of them involves removing, restoring, re-glazing and replacing windows from the school. Another involves installing a new aluminum clad window.
Those options will be expensive and LaRosa predicted the experiment would provide information needed to determine how best to address a problem that won’t be solved overnight.
“This is going to take many, many summers worth of work and many, many hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said, predicting the window project will likely cost more than $1 million by the time it is completed.
“We need to start somewhere,” he said.
The good news, according to LaRosa, is that despite their age — Union was built in 1939 and Main Street in 1913 — both are sturdy, well-maintained structures, as are Montpelier High School and Roxbury Village School.
While getting started on the windows is a priority at Union and Main Street, LaRosa said there are other projects on his radar at both schools.
The little gym at the elementary school needs work and the renovation of its auditorium is in the district’s capital fund.
LaRosa predicted the latter project would yield stunning results.
“When it’s done, it’s going to be fabulous,” he said. “It’s going to be the most beautiful room in Montpelier.”
Over at Main Street, the playground needs some attention and the tiny kitchen in a building on a tight site is a problem LaRosa isn’t yet sure how to solve.
Though it receives a ton of use and that poses some maintenance problems, LaRosa said Montpelier High School is in the best overall condition and plans to improve a river access in conjunction with the Friends of the Winooski are in the works and a storm water project has been designed, but is probably a couple of years out.
LaRosa said the “Town Hall” portion of Roxbury Village School — one that doubles as its cafeteria and gymnasium — is in line for some additional work, and a short list of priorities include some new cabinets in three classrooms.
Board members thanked LaRosa for the comprehensive breakdown — a “helpful resource” School Director Jill Remick said could come in handy if the district receives federal stimulus money.
“This would be the first place I think we would look if we did get additional funds,” she said.
LaRosa said he wouldn’t complain.
“You give me the money, I’ll spend it,” he said.
