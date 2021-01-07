MONTPELIER — The School Board is still pondering a $25.8 million budget proposal that best estimates indicate would require an unprecedented tax increase for Capital City homeowners, while trimming the tax bills of their counterparts in Roxbury.
Business Manager Grant Geisler saw the Montpelier rate hike coming, though the 17.6-cent rate hike — a 10.2% increase — is slightly higher than he was projecting three weeks ago.
Roxbury was a surprise because while Geisler’s mid-December calculations assumed the common level of appraisal — a property value-based metric the state uses to equalize education tax rates from one community to the next — would drop by 2.5% in both communities. That didn’t happen.
Geisler was nearly spot on in Montpelier, where the CLA slipped a slightly better than expected 2.42%. It was 86.86% of fair market value and dropped to 84.44%.
That wasn’t the case in Roxbury, where the CLA actually increased from 97.64 to 102.19% of fair market value. That 4.55% increase wiped out what Geisler had been projecting as a 6.6-cent rate hike in Roxbury and turned it into a 3.8-cent reduction. That 10.4-cent swing is good news for homeowners in Roxbury, but Geisler said he is worried the tax rate he is projecting for Montpelier could test the tolerance of homeowners there.
“Montpelier taxpayers are going to see a 10.2% increase in their tax rate, which I’m not comfortable with,” he said.
The 17.6-cent rate hike would add $176 in taxes for every $100,000 of assessed property value. The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would see their tax bill increase by $352, and the bill for a home assessed at $300,000 would increase by $527.
Though some Montpelier residents qualify for income sensitivity provisions of the states education-funding formula many don’t, and Geisler told board members he would like to take another crack at the draft budget.
“I would feel a lot better about (proposing) a tax rate (increase) that is at least at the level of the estimated statewide increase, which is 9%,” he said.
Geisler said getting there wouldn’t require budget cuts, but might involve using more of a $2.5 million surplus than he’d originally planned and taking a “calculated risk” with respect to a number he recently described as a “known unknown.”
Last month Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio recommended a $235 reduction in the “property dollar equivalent yield” — an adjustment that accounts for 4.2 cents of the projected rate increase in Montpelier.
Geisler told board members the equivalent yield is based on assumptions and while the tax commissioner’s December recommendation is a useful tool for school officials engaged in building budgets, it is subject to adjustment. Last year, the yield was eventually set $115 higher than initially recommended, providing welcome relief to school boards around the state. Geisler said he is inclined to bet that will happen again and prepared to suggest the board assume the yield is set $85 higher than Bolio recommended.
That adjustment and the use of an additional $62,000 in surplus funds should bring Montpelier’s tax rate within range of 9% and provide an even bigger reduction in the Roxbury rate.
The budget now being considered already includes $250,000 in surplus funds as a source of revenue, and Geisler said he was comfortable increasing that figure to $312,000.
“Hopefully, the board is comfortable with that,” he said.
Board members seemed comfortable with that approach, and spent most of their time debating an administrative proposal to eliminate the technology integration specialist at Union Elementary School.
The plan, outlined by Superintendent Libby Bonesteel, involved eliminating the long-standing position, hiring a half-time assistant librarian and relying on the librarian to take take the lead with respect to digital literacy.
Though the change saves the equivalent of a half-time position, Bonesteel stressed it was not made in an effort to cut costs, but rather to mimic the model that exists at the district’s three other schools. She said hiring someone to “shelve books” would free up the school’s library media specialist to provide the services she’s trained to and pivot away from an “outdated model.”
Some board members questioned the proposed change and others indicated they were reluctant to overrule their educational experts.
The Board didn’t resolve the issue, which could resurface when it meets to finalize the budget on Jan. 20.
Geisler is expected to present the Board with a plan to trim the projected tax increase facing Montpelier at that meeting.
As it stands, the budget calls for spending roughly $741,000 more to operate the pre-K-12 system than the $25 million budget voters in Montpelier and Roxbury collectively approved last March. That’s an increase of just under 3% that doesn’t reflect a separately voted $250,000 capital plan.
The capital plan reflects a $20,000 reduction from last year, and the money is used to finance planned building upgrades.
Barring additional adjustments, the proposed budget would see spending per equalized pupil climb from $16,924 to $17,496 — an increase of just under 3.4%.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
