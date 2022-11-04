BARRE — The projected cost of running the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District would climb to nearly $57.2 million under a draft budget under consideration.
The draft budget — one that would boost the budget’s bottom line by more than $3.9 million, or roughly 7.3% — includes $6 million in state and federal grants, some still related to the pandemic. That’s the same educated estimate that was used for budgeting purposes a year ago and, while the district needs to show the $6 million if it plans to spend the $6 million, that portion of the budget isn’t increasing at all.
The board’s finance committee is focused on the balance — nearly $51.2 million — which reflects a combination of administrative recommendations for funding district-wide services and operating centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School and an off-campus alternative program on Allen Street.
The $51.2 million figure, or whatever eventually replaces it, is the number that will move the education tax rates in Barre and Barre Town, though how much isn’t yet clear. It won’t be until key variables, including the actual number of “equalized pupils” in the district, the tax commissioner’s projected dollar yield and the common level of appraisal for each community, are available.
Add to that uncertainty the first-year cost of labor agreements that haven’t yet been negotiated with the district’s unionized educators.
Representatives of the Barre Educators Association, which represents teachers and instructional support staff, recently signaled they are ready to start talking about a new contract that would go into effect July 1, 2023 — the start of the fiscal year the draft budget being discussed would cover.
According to information supplied to the finance committee, which resumed its deliberations this week, salaries and benefits account for 78% of the $3.9 million increase, which, if you exclude the $6 million in grant funding, translates into an an 8.3% increase in school spending.
The draft includes more than $28 million in salaries — an increase of more than $2.3 million. Some of that is attributable to new positions, some to existing positions that are now being paid with grant funding and would be absorbed into the operating budget, and some to cover yet-to-be-negotiated wage increases.
The draft budget also assumes a 13% increase in health insurance costs, which based on proposed staffing, would require the district to pay more than $5.3 million in premiums — an increase of nearly $565,000.
The collective cost of other benefits is pegged at almost $4.8 million — a year-over-year increase of more than $165,000.
Given the unpredictable nature of negotiations and recent settlements in other districts, some committee members say they are skeptical of the figures being used to build the budget in Barre. They also are wary of inflation, which stands at 8.2% and worried about heading into a winter with the cost of heating oil at a record high.
Inflation and fuel costs are contributing to the proposed budget increase, but School Director Terry Reil said the committee and the board need to be mindful they hit household budgets, too.
“I think there are going to be a lot of folks that are going to have to make tough decisions this year: ‘Do I heat my home, or do I pay my taxes?’” he said.
The challenge, according to Reil, will be crafting a budget that addresses the needs of the district’s nearly 2,300 students and is sensitive to those who pay property taxes in the city and the town.
“The word for me is ‘balance,’ and, unfortunately, I think ‘balance’ is going to equal some tough decisions,” Reil predicted. “We’re going to have to find some concessions in here somewhere.”
Reil said he has some ideas, but was struggling to see how the committee could arrive at a number he would be comfortable with while steering completely clear of staff.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault said the committee shouldn’t try and should rely on the people that are paid to run the school district.
“If you want to ask the administrators ... to cut, then ask them now so that they can work on this because you’re not going to be able to come up with the cuts,” she said, noting the full board hadn’t weighed in, and the community hadn’t been given an opportunity to speak up.
“It is still early,” she said.
The board is scheduled to meet next week and the committee will host a budget-focused “listening session” for residents at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in the library at Spaulding High School.
The district plans to launch an online survey giving residents another opportunity to express their views in the run-up to the listening session.
School Director Paul Malone said the biggest wild card is negotiations, and while the budget reflects increases — 3% for teachers and 5% for support staff — he said he worries those numbers don’t reflect reality.
He said the likelihood those wage increases could be higher placed added pressure on the committee and the board to find offsetting savings in a year when proposing an out-sized increase could put the entire budget at risk.
“I don’t know what we’re going to use for a sales pitch,” Malone said, suggesting the district couldn’t count on relief from the state and other sources that took the sting out of last year’s budget.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
