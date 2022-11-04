BARRE — The projected cost of running the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District would climb to nearly $57.2 million under a draft budget under consideration.

The draft budget — one that would boost the budget’s bottom line by more than $3.9 million, or roughly 7.3% — includes $6 million in state and federal grants, some still related to the pandemic. That’s the same educated estimate that was used for budgeting purposes a year ago and, while the district needs to show the $6 million if it plans to spend the $6 million, that portion of the budget isn’t increasing at all.

