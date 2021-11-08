BARRE – For the moment, the first draft of a budget for the Barre Unified Union School District is more narrative than numbers. It’s bottom line — nearly $47 million — is somewhat misleading and how it all adds up is still a bit of a mystery to school board members.
A key committee hasn’t seen the draft document and, unless it is a late addition to the meeting for Thursday night, the school board won’t, either.
What the board will see, is the four-page blueprint for the draft budget that was presented to members of its finance committee last week. That’s the document that will serve as the springboard for budget deliberations in a two-town district that approved a twice-defeated school spending plan on the third try earlier this year.
The bottom lines for those proposed budgets dipped from the $50.5 million version that was defeated on Town Meeting Day in March to the $49.95 million alternative that was finally approved by Barre and Barre Town voters during a June 9 special election.
While Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey told finance committee members the first draft of the budget is just shy of $47 million, that may not be an apples to apples comparison with the budget figures that appeared on ballots in March and May and June.
Those earlier budgets reflected nearly $3.6 million in federal grant money that district officials expected to receive to supplement the cost of running the pre-K-12 school system.
That means that while voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively approved a $49.95 million budget during the June 9 special election, the portion over which the school board had some discretion was roughly $46.35 million.
The comparable number, which was presented to the finance committee last week is $46.94 million — an increase of just over $589,000, or 1.27%.
Even if the School Board were to approve that draft budget as-is, it doesn’t reflect the bottom line voters will see on the ballot in March. Millions of dollars in anticipated federal funding will be added into the mix — inflating whatever budget proposal is the product of deliberations that are just beginning.
Committee members seemed to like the sound of a 1.27% increase given what they were told were some of the assumptions the draft budget is built on.
Among, other things, the committee was told, the budget assumes wages for teachers and other district staff will increase 3% to 5% and the health insurance premiums will jump 10%. Based on actual usage, the district has been advised the projected health insurance premium reflects a safe assumption. The former is a guess based on a moving target.
Negotiations with unionized teachers in the three-school district remain unresolved more than four months into a contract year that started July 1. Officials have indicated a recent attempt to mediate the labor dispute failed and another session is planned.
According to the narrative, the first draft of the budget reflects a market-driven increase in the cost of wood chips and heating fuel, and a plan to increase the numbers of “permanent substitute” teacher positions in a district that, like others, has struggled to attract substitutes when needed for more than a year. The permanent positions cost more because they come with health insurance benefits, but provide a level of predictability that the committee was told is beneficial to both students and staff.
The narrative that was supplied to the committee and will be presented to the board includes some modest staffing adjustments at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and Spaulding High School — some involving the use of pandemic-related federal funding the district has received.
Among the more notable changes is a decision to add $199,000 in funding to pay assistant coaches at Spaulding High School. Money for assistant coaches’ salaries — $18,500 — were among the cuts made to get the current budget, which passed on the third try.
Some board members and community members have suggested surplus funds be used to restore funding for the assistant coaches that were affected by the cut in a district where most of those positions are volunteer. Those calls have gone unheeded, but the budget reflects a more than 10-fold increase in the amount the district would spend on assistant coaches — a move committee members were told reflects an attempt to create an equitable way of compensating those who volunteer time to help out with Spaulding’s sports teams.
The assistant coaches’ proposal accounts for just over one-third of the spending increase reflected in the first draft.
Also under review — perhaps for the last time by the Barre board — is the operating budget for the Central Vermont Career Center.
A $3.5 million draft of that budget, calls for spending an additional $158,000, an increase of 4.75%.
Since its inception, the career center has been governed by the Barre board. However, a proposal to create a new regional board that would be responsible for its governance could join school budgets on the ballots in several central Vermont communities, including Barre and Barre Town.
Assuming that happens and the measure is approved, the career center would be run by a new regional board and voters in Barre and Barre Town would no longer have sole say over the budget for the career center, which routinely passes by wide margins on Town Meeting Day.
