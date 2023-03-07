BARRE — On a day when literally everything else passed, the budget for the Barre Unified Union School District stood out like a $54 million sore thumb.
It failed. Not just in Barre where it was defeated, 454-769, but also in Barre Town where the controversial budget calling for a 1.5% spending increase was rejected, 703-941.
The combined result saw 1,157 voters in Barre and Barre Town back a budget that was narrowly approved by the school board in January and 1,710 people vote against it.
Depending on your perspective the 553-vote margin of defeat was either cause for pause or cause for celebration. It capped a bizarre budget process that saw Sonya Spaulding, chair of the school board, openly campaign against a budget proposal she viewed as inadequate and others, from Barre Mayor Jake Hemmerick on down, mount a campaign to tank the school spending plan.
In what might best be described as a case of “no” meets “no” it worked — creating an unlikely coalition of those who typically support school budgets and those who routinely vote against them.
What next? “We reorganize on Thursday,” Spaulding said. “Stay tuned. ... I think it’s an opportunity for the board to do some more work."
The board will look different following a series of closely contested races in both Barre and Barre Town that may have shifted the balance of power on a still narrowly divided board.
In Barre, veteran city councilor Michael Boutin and political newcomer won a four-way race for two open board seats. It couldn’t have been much closer.
Boutin had 568 votes, with Moore just 11 votes back with 557. Christopher Roberts, who serves on Barre’s diversity and equity committee, wasn’t far behind with 544 votes, and Sarah Helman finished with a respectable 471 votes.
Boutin is already calling on the board to provide the board with the latitude it needs to restructure the schools in the interest of efficiency.
“It would be criminal not to do that,” he said, attempting to get Spaulding to commit to a concept she hadn’t seriously considered.
Boutin said he would have supported an administrative proposal that called for a 5% increase back in January and didn’t rule out bringing that budget back.
Though neither of the Barre incumbents — Sarah Pregent and Tim Boltin — ran for reelection, both did in Barre Town. Alice Farrell lost her three-year seat to Emily Wheeler, 859-704, while Paul Malone narrowly defeated challenger Mindy Woodworth, 821-780.
The reconfigured board will have its work cut out for it and the first step will be discerning how to respond to a vote that wasn’t close but may not be so simple to interpret.
A random sampling of voters who cast ballots in Barre on Tuesday morning were of mixed minds with respect to the school budget, though most said they voted in favor of the municipal budget.
John Ellis said he was aware of the effort to vote down the school budget, but supportive of the spending plan approved by a narrow majority of the school board.
“I think they’re doing the right thing,” he said, backing the board’s decision to limit the spending increase to 1.5% this year even as his wife, Hazel, was lamenting the high property taxes.
Fred Pond was a hard “no” on the school budget, though, like Ellis he voted for the municipal spending plan. His logic?
“Barre needs more money in the school budget to help us move it forward,” he said.
John Zanin said he voted for the school budget — one he said reflected current economic conditions.
“It seemed reasonable for the times,” he said.
Not to Lisa Felch, who teaches at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and found herself in the odd spot of voting against the budget that includes her salary.
“It’s just not enough for the kids,” she said. “I usually vote ‘yes’ on everything, but I couldn’t vote ‘yes’ for this.”
Then there was Guy Boucher.
The Mount Street resident said he didn’t vote against the budget because it was too low.
“I always vote ‘no,’” he said, suggesting that he’ll vote ‘no’ louder if the budget fails and the $54 million bottom line is increased.
“That’ll be ‘no’ again,” he said.
While the school budget failed, voters in Barre and Barre Town overwhelmingly approved a plan to use more than $2.3 million in surplus funds for a series of capital projects. The measure passed, 2,122-717.
