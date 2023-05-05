BARRE — Just enough, or too much? Voters in Barre and Barre Town will collectively answer one of those $55.6 million questions on Tuesday when the latest version of a budget that would fund their shared pre-K-12 school system is back on the ballot.
The first version flopped on Town Meeting Day amid a coordinated campaign fueled by school boosters who argued the 1.5% increase reflected in the since-failed budget’s $54 million bottom line was inadequate.
That set the stage for round two — one during which school directors who were divided with respect to school spending in the run-up to the March elections, remained divided in the wake of voters’ 1,710-1,157 rejection of a budget proposal the board narrowly adopted, 4-3, in January.
Despite some Town Meeting Day turnover, the board narrowly adopted the $55.6 million budget is the subject of Tuesday’s special election on the strength of a March-ending, 5-4, vote.
Except for a mid-April “retreat” — a four-hour session with a focused agenda that was held at the Barre Municipal Auditorium — the board hasn’t met since. It won’t until Wednesday, a day after the ballots are counted and the results of the second budget vote are in.
Many ballots — more than 1,000 of them — have already been cast.
Heading into the weekend City Clerk Carol Dawes said 417 of the 625 absentee ballots she’d mailed out had been returned. The vast majority of those ballots were mailed automatically to early voters who participated in the March 7 elections.
The numbers are somewhat higher in Barre Town — partly because they were in March, and partly because, unlike Barre, the budget revote was scheduled to coincide with the town’s annual municipal elections.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt said Friday 626 of the 943 ballots she’s mailed out have been returned. As is the case in Barre, she said the vast majority of them were automatically sent to those who voted on March 7. The number — roughly 850 — is about the same as the total number of votes cast in Barre Town’s municipal elections last year.
Lunt said she isn’t expecting to be overwhelmed by same-day turnout on Tuesday. Neither is Dawes.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and, for a change, at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street in Barre.
The auditorium, which typically serves as Barre’s polling place, is booked, along with the rest of the Barre Civic Center complex, on Tuesday as part of a two-day rental that forced the shift to the Old Labor Hall.
The surest bet with respect to the budget revote is that the results in Barre Town will be available long before the ballots are counted in Barre.
The school budget article was included on the machine-counted ballots for Barre Town’s municipal elections and those results should be available within minutes after the polls close at 7 p.m. It will take a little longer in Barre, where the school budget is the only item on ballots that will be counted by hand after the polls close.
The Barre and Barre Town democratic committees jointly endorsed the budget and recently paid for a mass-mailing that went to some, but not all, voters in the two communities encouraging them to support revised budget.
“Together we can build the schools our children deserve,” it stated, including information about how to request an early ballot and where and when to vote in person.
The revised budget reflects a 5% increase in spending – nearly $2.4 million more than the spending plan voters in Barre and Barre Town approved on the first try last year.
That’s more than the failed 1.5% increase, but less than earliest drafts of the budget. The bottom line number includes an estimated $6 million in grant money — the same figure used a year ago and in all earlier versions of this year’s budget.
The $6 million in grant money is in addition to nearly $10 million in projected revenue — a figure that is up 2% and again anticipates using $700,000 from the district’s tax stabilization fund as a source of budget revenue, though that has not historically been necessary and, according to projections, likely won’t be this fiscal year.
Education spending in the two-town, three-school district — projected expenses less estimated revenue – would climb to $39.65 million if the budget is approved, a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.
Though the district’s spending per equalized pupil would increase from $16,252 to $17,978 if the budget is approved on Tuesday the 10.6% spike is largely driven by the loss of just over 100 equalized pupils in the last year. The number of equalized pupils — not the number of actual students — in the district now stands at just 2,205.
That is comparatively large by Vermont standards and, coupled with the streamlined structure of a district that operates two pre-K-8 elementary schools — one in the city and one in the town — both feeding Spaulding High School explains why the district’s spending per equalized pupil has consistently been among the lowest in the state.
The tax impact of the budget on the ballot will vary from household to household depending on income. However, estimates indicate approval of the budget will trigger an 8.5-cent rate hike in Barre and a 3.6-cent increase in Barre Town.
Only two years removed from its last reappraisal, Barre Town’s CLA is significantly healthier than Barre’s. The city’s first full-blown reappraisal since 2002 is scheduled to begin later this year, but won’t be finished until 2025.
Barring a petitioned revote, approval of the budget on Tuesday will fix school spending for the fiscal year that starts July 1. If the budget is rejected yet another special election will be required.
Barre’s school budget was one of only two rejected in Vermont on Town Meeting Day. The other was in the Alburgh Town School District, where school officials trimmed $10,000 from a spending proposal that was approve 93-37 during a special election on Tuesday.
