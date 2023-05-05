BARRE — Just enough, or too much? Voters in Barre and Barre Town will collectively answer one of those $55.6 million questions on Tuesday when the latest version of a budget that would fund their shared pre-K-12 school system is back on the ballot.

The first version flopped on Town Meeting Day amid a coordinated campaign fueled by school boosters who argued the 1.5% increase reflected in the since-failed budget’s $54 million bottom line was inadequate.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.