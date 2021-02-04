MONTPELIER — School boards that have been lamenting the tax implications of numbers they can’t control are now celebrating the direction one of those key variables appears to be headed.
During separate virtual meetings Wednesday night, members of the Montpelier Roxbury School Board and their counterparts on the Washington Central School Board were told tax rate projections associated with already adopted budget proposals will likely be considerably lower than initially believed.
Though their respective spending requests, which have been warned for Town Meeting Day votes, haven’t changed, members of both boards were told a fresh financial forecast fueled by a better-than-expected economy has had a game-changing effect on the “property dollar equivalent yield.”
A year-ending projection that the yield would drop from $10,998 to $10,763, triggering a corresponding increase in homestead tax rates, has now been revised. Instead of dropping $235 as result of flagging state revenues, the House Ways and Means Committee last week passed a bill that would set the yield at $11,385 — $385 higher than last year and $622 more than previously projected.
That would be welcome news to school boards across the state, and it had Grant Geisler, business manger in Montpelier Roxbury Public School District breathing more easily Wednesday night.
Two weeks after tweaking the yield in an effort to trim projected rate increase facing Montpelier homeowners from an uncomfortable 17.6 cents to a modestly better 14.4 cents, Geisler said the outlook has improved.
Though nothing is final, the prospect of at double-digit rate hike in Montpelier now appears remote and a double-digit rate reduction in Roxbury appears more likely than not.
“This is very good news,” Geisler said.
Assuming the new estimate is accurate and voters in Montpelier and Roxbury approve the board’s $25.8 million budget request on March 2, the homestead rate in Montpelier would increase 5.7 cents — an increase that is largely because of slow erosion in the city’s common level of appraisal, or CLA.
Geisler told board members that is 8.7 cents less than the estimate they relied on when adopting the budget last month and was solely attributable to the anticipated increase in the yield. He said achieving that level of reduction by cutting spending would have necessitated cutting $1 million from the bottom line of a budget that reflects a 2.8% spending increase.
Geisler, who worried the 8.3% rate increase he predicted last month might test the tolerance of some Capital City voters, said the prospect of a 3.1% increase was well within his comfort zone.
While tax rate projections are trending from bad to good in Montpelier, they’re on a path from very good to even better in Roxbury.
Based on updated projections, the homestead rate in Roxbury is now expected to drop 13.6 cents — more than double the 6.5-cent rate reduction Geisler predicted when the budget was adopted last month.
What does that mean for homeowners in the district?
If the numbers hold, those who live in Montpelier could expect to pay an extra $57 for every $100,000 in assessed value. The tax bill for a home assessed at $200,000 would increase by $114 and school taxes on a $300,000 home would increase by $172. Those numbers compare favorably to the earlier estimate and don’t reflect any adjustments owing to the income-sensitivity provisions of the state’s education-funding formula.
In Roxbury, school taxes would drop $136 for every $100,000 of assessed property value, so the owner of a $200,000 home would be asked to pay $273 less in property taxes.
The only reason the tax rates are headed in different directions in Montpelier and Roxbury involves the CLA in both communities.
In Montpelier, which is beginning a reappraisal, the CLA just dropped to 84.44% of fair-market value, while the CLA in Roxbury unexpectedly increased to 102.19%. That accounts for roughly 5 cents of the rate increase in Montpelier and nearly 7 cents of the rate reduction in Roxbury.
The story is similar in Washington Central, where informational materials reflecting now-dated property tax estimates are already circulating in the five-town district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
Board members received updated projections during their Wednesday night virtual meeting, and on Thursday, Superintendent Bryan Olkowski issued a memo to residents in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester detailing the revised estimates.
Based on the yield reflected in the bill that passed the House Ways and Means Committee last week, as well as updated estimates with respect to the number of equalized pupils, Olkowski said homestead tax rates would drop in all five district towns if voters collectively approve the School Board’s $35 million budget request.
The board’s budget calls for spending roughly $450,000 less than voters approved a year ago — a 1.26% reduction — and information now available suggests the district’s equalized tax rate would drop 7.1 cents. That’s 11 cents lower than previously projected and doesn’t reflect community specific CLA adjustments.
According to revised projections Berlin’s homestead rate would drop 15.5 cents — up from the previously forecast 5.4-cent reduction and the homestead rate in East Montpelier would drop 8.3 cents — nearly 8 cents lower than previously predicted.
Meanwhile, three towns that were looking at increases aren’t anymore.
The most notable is Middlesex, where the latest projections indicate a previously projected 9.8-cent rate hike would be wiped out and replaced with a 1.7-cent rate reduction.
The story is similar in Calais where a 7.5-cent rate increase has turned into a 4.3-cent reduction, and Worcester where a 5.3-cent rate increase is now looking like a 5.7-cent rate reduction.
“This is additional relief that I believe is going to be welcomed by many in our communities,” Olkowski said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
