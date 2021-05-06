MONTPELIER — The pandemic hasn’t put a detectable dent in academic performance in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District where student attendance is up, teacher absences are down and so are behavioral referrals. The School Board is celebrating.
If virtual back pats and “finger snaps” were a thing, Wednesday night’s Zoom meeting would have featured more than a few of them and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel told board members they would have been justified.
“We’re pretty impressed with our work this year,” said Bonesteel, who lives in a district where her child just returned to school for a “full day every day” this week.
That has been happening since September at Union Elementary School, Roxbury Village School and Main Street Middle School. Though Montpelier High School has deployed a hybrid model, the decision to ditch the typical two-semester system in favor of one that features four quarters has yielded favorable results.
Bonesteel said she couldn’t be prouder of her leadership team, which spent last summer preparing for a return to in-person instruction for most of the districts students, while creating a virtual option, for those whose parents weren’t comfortable sending them back to school.
“The work that has happened in this district despite the fact that every adult coming into this school year did not know what was going to happen, were terrified quite honestly of many things that could happen, and had so many unknowns … is remarkable,” she said.
Bonesteel got no argument from an appreciative School Board, whose members welcomed a series of building-based reports that raised few red flags and highlighted progress their superintendent urged them to remember had been made “in a pandemic.”
Though the year isn’t over quite yet, School Director Jill Remick said it doesn’t appear anything will derail what began as an ambitious experiment in September.
“It’s May,” Remick said, suggesting it isn’t too soon to celebrate what she characterized as an historic achievement.
“I think we’re really going to look back at this time in the future and just truly feel the magnitude of what you just did, because you didn’t just get us through it, you thrived and our students did fantastic and we did it,” she said.
As a board member, Remick said she was both proud and impressed. As a parent, she couldn’t be happier.
“Statewide, nationally, internationally I’m really glad my kid was in this district this year,” she said.
Chairman Jim Murphy was the first to echo the sentiments expressed by Remick, but he wasn’t the last.
“What you have all accomplished this year is amazing,” Murphy said, noting MRPS managed to avoid pandemic-related struggles experienced in other districts.
“We not only persevered, but we thrived,” he said.
Attendance has been been north of 90% across the district, and students aren’t the only ones showing up, according to data presented to the board. Staff absences were down 44% at Union Elementary School.
Board members were told behavioral referrals are down sharply at all four schools, with the “pod” model borrowed from Denmark getting some of the credit.
Bonesteel said having two staff members in a room helped with behaviors, as did the fact that there were fewer children on the elementary school playgrounds and significantly less “transition” time — typically a trouble spot — at the middle and high schools.
Principal Renee DeVore said smaller class sizes at Montpelier high school also contributed to the 87% reduction in behavioral referrals there.
“You just can’t hide in a class of 13,” she said.
Board members were told some “COVID innovations” will outlast the pandemic, which proved the physical distance — nearly 25 miles — between Montpelier and Roxbury can be overcome virtually. That’s a bonus, as is the fact that many, if not most teachers, were forced to become more technologically savvy than they were a year ago.
Academically, it doesn’t appear there is any evidence of pandemic-related learning loss and board members were provided some data that suggests the opposite is true.
Every first grader at Union Elementary has reached the benchmark for letter identification, students have made strides in reading and math at Roxbury Village School and a winter screening didn’t detect any COVID slide at the middle school where a problem with fractions among seventh and eighth graders was isolated and addressed through an online students support model that more than doubled their mastery of those concepts — from 41% to 86%.
Over at Montpelier High school, less than 3% were not meeting proficiencies through three quarters.
The board’s newest member, Kristen Getler, lamented “finger snaps” don’t translate on Zoom, but acknowledged the “incredible amount of adaptability and shape-shifting” that has been required and was encouraged by the progress reports.
“There’s so much to feel good about,” she said.
School Director Emma Bay-Hansen agreed, though she was wary of overdoing the superlatives.
Bay-Hansen said the fact that there were “no major academic setbacks” was welcome news and a testament to the district’s dedicated employees. However, she said she had a “yes/and” feeling about the school year that is nearing an end.
“‘Yes’ there’s a lot to celebrate, ‘and’ there’s a lot that I am really worried about,” she said, preaching caution with respect to interpreting some of the data.
Bay-Hansen said the drop in behavioral referrals was one area of possible concern.
“A lot of kids are really struggling in this environment where they are kept from socializing with their friends on the playground … even though that may result in reduced behavior incidences it’s not necessarily a positive thing,” she said.
Administrators agreed social isolation and internalization are issues on their radar and the mental health of students and staff is a concern.
