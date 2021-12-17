BARRE — Teachers in the Barre Unified Union School District won’t be getting a new contract for Christmas, but the School Board just received a favorable audit and the latest draft of a budget proposal that remains under review.
Board members also received some welcome feedback during a Thursday night meeting that featured their latest “listening session” and ended after they agreed to recommend a former member be appointed to fill a fresh vacancy on the board until Town Meeting Day.
The latter vote — to recommend the Barre City Council appoint Giuliano Cecchinelli II to fill the vacancy created by Abigayle Smith’s recent resignation — came after a virtual closed door session. The board met privately to discuss the three applicants for the board sit and to receive an update on negotiations with unionized educators in the two-town district that is anchored by Spaulding High School.
Those educators — both teachers and instructional assistants — have been working under the terms of lapsed labor agreements since July 1 and, while the agenda for Thursday night’s meeting seemed to hint otherwise, no settlement has been reached.
The agenda suggested the board was scheduled to discuss the “ratification of the teacher collective bargaining agreement,” but members instead were privately briefed on the status of negotiations that will remain unresolved into the new year.
The issue was first raised by Meredith Kerin, a student at Spaulding High School who said she understood teachers at her school, and perhaps elementary and middle schools in Barre and Barre Town, did not have contracts and openly worried about what that implied.
“It sends a message that they aren’t cared about enough to have a contract, and they’re not valued enough to have a contract, she said of the district’s teachers. “That’s just my viewpoint on it, I don’t know if that’s how teachers are taking it, I just think it should be addressed.”
Kerin’s concern was one of the few raised during the listening session that was directly addressed by the board, which heard from a dozen residents — two of them students — expressing what was fairly characterized as a “diversity of opinions” about the district and the board.
School Director Gina Akley, who chairs the board’s negotiating committee, tackled Kerin’s, as the moderated listening session ended.
Akley acknowledged negotiations remain unresolved nearly six months after the previous contract expired, but stressed that isn’t a reflection of how the board feels about the educators it employs.
“That is not us snubbing the teachers,” Akley said. “That’s us gong through the process … and we are making progress there.
“The board also agrees … that contract is a really important part of our relationship with teachers and staff, and we’re looking forward to getting that settled in the near future,” she added.
Kerin’s was one of the few public comments directly addressed by the board following a session that was peppered with questions by some concerned about the budget now under consideration and urged to invest more in education and teachers by others.
Ali Kuhlman was among the latter. A kindergarten mom in Barre and an educator in another central Vermont school district, Kuhlman was one of three to suggest teachers in Barre are paid less than those in other districts and indicated she would support a budget increase.
“I’m fully aware taxes will go up and I’m 100% OK with it,” Kuhlman said. “I want to spend my money on schools and taking care of the other folks in my community. That’s important to me.”
Some others who spoke were more skeptical of the need to boost school spending and concerned about transparency and taxpayer tolerance.
Barre Town resident and parent Josh Howard said many people are struggling to pay their bills.
“The last thing they need is another tax increase,” he said, suggesting he isn’t convinced one is warranted.
Though participants were told answers to questions would be provided, just not in real time, Barre Town resident Jeff Blow suggested that was part of what he considered a “disturbing” trend.
“My experience in community service is that if you sit on a board and a resident has a question, the resident deserves an answer,” he said. “I don’t hear that from this board.”
Though some, like Barre residents Shannon Alexander and Bernadette Rose, praised the district for its efforts and others, like Barre Town resident Terry Reil, peppered the board with questions about school spending, Tom Koch narrowly addressed the surplus reflected in the audit they’d just accepted.
Koch, a former long-time lawmaker from Barre Town, said he supported some of the $1.2 million in unassigned surplus funds being used as a revenue source to limit the tax impact of the budget voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve in March. Those same voters, he said, should decide what should be done with the balance.
“This is not just ‘free money’ or (a) slush fund,” Koch said. “However, the surplus money is spent, I believe should be submitted to a vote of the people of the district.”
Koch said he didn’t believe some of the projects he has heard discussed would be difficult to sell to voters, but did believe the board should ask permission.
The audit reflects a decision to retroactively use $1 million to pay off a current expense note associated with the higher than expected cost of the newly constructed alternative school on Allen Street and to unilaterally assign $600,000 to district’s tax stabilization fund. That leaves an unassigned balance of just over $1.2 million.
According to the audit that was presented to the board Thursday night, the district planned to spend roughly $44 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, but only spent about $41.7 million, a savings of roughly $2.3 million.
The largest and most notable favorable variances were largely a result of staff vacancies, many of which remain unfilled.
According to the audit, the district spent roughly $577,000 less on special education instruction than the $10.3 million that was budgeted and $488,000 less than the $15.2 million budgeted for direct instruction. It also spent about $232,500 less on busing than was planned during the now ended fiscal year.
With a handful of exceptions the district spent less, and in many cases considerably less than planned.
According to the audit, “executive administration” was by far the biggest exception. During a fiscal year when the board parted ways with first-year superintendent David Wells, the district planned to spend roughly $275,000, but actually spent $374,000 — an increase of nearly $99,000.
According to the audit, the district took in roughly $400,000 less than the $45 million it planned, but half that amount — $200,000 — was money from the district’s tax stabilization fund that was included as a revenue source in the budget but never needed.
The School Board, which welcomed the favorable audit, was presented with a second draft of a budget that calls for spending $53.25 million on the operation of the pre-K-12 school district during the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022. That’s up more than 6.6% from this year’s $49.95 million budget.
However, that bottom line figure reflects a plan to use $6 million in grant money — up from about $3.6 million this year — to cover expenses.
That leaves a balance of about $47.25 million, which is up just over $900,000, or 1.95%, from the comparable portion of the budget this year.
The district doesn’t yet have information it needs to make any meaningful projections about the tax rate implications, though they should be available before the board is scheduled to adopt a final version of the budget next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.