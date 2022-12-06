Photos by Sarah Milligan
The annual Christmas tree lighting was held on the State House steps on Monday evening. There were real reindeer, horse drawn wagon rides, cookies and hot chocolate. Gov. Phil Scott was surrounded by children ready to help with the tree lighting. “Because it’s more important than ever we remember the good in each other regardless of our differences. ... Two years ago, we showed the world how ‘Vermont Lights the Way,’ and we can continue doing so. ... Reminding everyone we can find common ground, we can heal divisions, we can have faith in and compassion for each other,” the governor told the crowd. Later, after the ceremony, hot chocolate and cookies were served inside the State House. This year’s tree came from Northlight Farm in Calais.
