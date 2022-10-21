Before pews and carpet removal.jpeg

This image was taken inside the church's sanctuary prior to the pews and carpet being removed.

 Provided Photo

The pandemic closed churches, theaters and movie houses. It changed how schools, government and private businesses work. It generally wreaked havoc.

But there have been some positive consequences, including the fact that the COVID shutdown actually jump-started the move at First Church of Barre Unitarian Universalist, to open its space for public use.

