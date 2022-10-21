The pandemic closed churches, theaters and movie houses. It changed how schools, government and private businesses work. It generally wreaked havoc.
But there have been some positive consequences, including the fact that the COVID shutdown actually jump-started the move at First Church of Barre Unitarian Universalist, to open its space for public use.
Today, all of the pews and the wool rugs are gone from the sanctuary. What’s left is a large, open space available to community organizations, theater groups and musicians looking for a place big enough to handle performances but smaller than bigger venues, like Barre Opera House or Barre Auditorium.
At the church, the oldest in Barre City, two huge curtains have been added at the front of the building to enhance the sound quality of live performances.
“Several years ago the congregation decided to make the building more accessible to the community,” said David Sanguinetti, a member of the church’s governing council. The COVID-19 shutdown gave the congregation the time needed to get the job done.
“The congregation’s objective in opening up our space was to make it more accessible for the arts, music, theater, dance and to provide a space and forum for public education and discussion, particularly around social justice,” he said. “We haven’t had the latter events yet, though that’s part of the longer-term vision. We see the opening of our space as providing a service to the community.”
He went on: “This builds on top of the work we already do with our community breakfasts.”
The church provides 90 free community breakfasts each week.
Last month, Dirt Road Theater took advantage of the new space with its presentation of “The Ties That Bind,” by Vermont playwright Tamar Cole. The play explores the deeply conflicting worlds of three women who face the loss of the man they loved.
On Dec. 17 and 18, the church will host the Onion River Chorus’ Christmas concert.
Opening the church to the public didn’t change the mission of the church, Sanguinetti said. The mission always has been to serve the community, but rather it changed the mission of the building, from a traditional church space to a building that celebrates the Barre community and the Central Vermont arts community, he said.
Sanguinetti is a member of Barre Opera House, as well as an adviser to the U-32 theater department.
“We were able to find a home for over half of the pews by using the website Used Pews,” Sanguinetti said.
The pews are now in a church in Albany, New York. The rest of the pews are available for the wood. “The wood would make really fine cabinets,” he said.
The church even gave away the red, wool rug. One woman took several sections to shore up the bank next to her house that was damaged by erosion; another person took some for use in their cellar.
“By the time we were done, we sent less than two trash cans to the dump,” Sanguinetti said.
Marilyn Davis, financial officer at the church, is a strong supporter of the move to open the building to worthy groups in need.
“We asked ourselves, ‘How can we create community space available to everyone?’ Barre now has space for groups that need smaller venues. This is the perfect space,” she said.
In addition to the open space on the main floor, the downstairs, including the kitchen, is open to the public. There is a charge for use, Sanguinetti said, but the charges are low.
“We want to set a price that is both reasonable and affordable.” Sanguinetti.
Central Vermonters unfamiliar with the church, recognize its three landmarks, the white church itself, which is across from the Barre City post office and has been an imposing presence for many years; the steeple clock; and the wayside pulpit (the message board at the front of the church) that often includes funny statements.
“If I don’t change the message on the sign frequently enough, I will hear about it,” Sanguinetti said.
First Church of Barre Unitarian Universalist isn’t a Christian church but rather a church that takes wisdom from many sources, including Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Islam anywhere wisdom resides, he said.
“Finding truth is like looking to the center of a diamond. There are many facets to look through but everyone is looking toward the center,” Sanguinetti said.
The church holds to seven principles: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equity and compassion in human relations; acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth; a free and responsible search for truth and meaning; the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within the congregation and in society at large; the goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all; and respect for the interdependent web of all existence.
Anyone interested in using the church space — or attending a church service — should email barreuu@gmail.com to contact Sanguinetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.