BARRE – The Salvation Army appears ready to fight for unfettered access to the rear door of the historic downtown building it acquired last year and plans to transform into its new Barre headquarters.
Less than a month after obtaining Development Review Board approval for the $1.7 million project, lawyers representing the Salvation Army have signaled their plans to challenge conditions included in the decision.
There were two – and both imposed restrictions on the Salvation Army’s use of the rear entrance of a building that has been a fixture in downtown Barre since 1860 and housed Town Hall back before there was a boundary separating the city and the town.
One of those conditions involves the ground-level rear door, which opens on to a small parking area in back of the building.
The condition states the “… rear door is to be locked at all times, can be accessed with a key from the outside by employees only, not for public access.”
The second condition is similarly restrictive. It states: “Any deliveries of goods or commodities from a vehicle larger than a minivan are to be from N(orth) Main Street.”
Both conditions were unanimously approved by the board following a hearing during which representatives of the Salvation Army argued they were unnecessary and potentially unsafe.
Last week, Waterbury attorney Christopher Nordle filed a notice of appeal with the Vermont Environmental Court, which confirmed the timely submittal on Friday.
Attempts to reach Nordle were unsuccessful on Friday, and court officials said he has until April 16 to provide the substance of his appeal.
Given the board’s decision that doesn’t seem like much of a mystery, because the top-to-bottom renovation of the “Town Hall Block” was essentially approved as proposed. The only issues in contention were the conditions the board imposed on the rear entrance.
Planning Director Janet Shatney acknowledged as much in a recent email to City Manager Steve Mackenzie, and is waiting for advice from City Attorney Oliver Twombly.
Under the new Unified Development Ordinance that went into effect last year, site plans for major renovations – like the one proposed by the Salvation Army – must be evaluated for conformance with nine criteria.
In its decision, the board concluded the project as proposed complied with eight of those criteria, but flagged one that indicates: “… the proposed development will provide safe and adequate access and circulation that conforms to the standards of Sections 3002 and 3010.”
Section 3002 speaks to “access” and states: “all land being developed must have vehicular access from a maintained street in accordance with the provisions of this section.”
The Salvation Army building – the one where the Ormsby family sold televisions and large appliances for many years and later leased to a bridal shop that closed several years ago – checks that box with an access on North Main Street.
Section 3010 involves “driveways” and suggests: “… new, extended or modified driveways serving the proposed development must conform to the standards of this section.”
The Salvation Army proposal, which calls for facade improvements, a new roof and significant interior renovations, including the installation of an elevator, doesn’t involve a driveway.
However, in its decision the board concluded: “the proposed development does not have adequate access at the rear of the structure. There is a limited right of way through a narrow alley. Other access would be across properties not owned by the applicant.”
That language mirrored arguments made at the hearing by Thomas Lauzon, a local developer who owns an abutting property. Lauzon urged the board to include the restrictions that it ultimately imposed in its now-challenged decision.
Representatives of the Salvation Army expressed concern the restriction would prevent visitors using the three parking spaces they own out back from using the rear entrance, force its vans to drop off children it regularly serves on North Main Street instead of a parking area, and would be an unnecessary inconvenience. They also noted the neighboring building that houses Project Independence has less dedicated parking and no restrictions on the use of its rear entry.
While the appeal works its way through the system, the design for the interior of the building, which will largely replace the Salvation Army’s existing headquarters on nearby Keith Avenue.
The elevator will serve every level of the building, including a portion of the first floor that will be raised several feet to match the balance of that level of the building.
In addition to housing a reception area and offices, the first floor will house a commercial kitchen and a spacious dining area that will far exceed the limited seating capacity at the soup kitchen on Keith Avenue. It also will feature a classroom for children’s programs and a generous teen center at the rear of the building.
Additional program space, including a classroom will be located on the second floor, along with a larger chapel.
The Salvation Army bought the building from long-time owner, John Ormsby, for $290,000 last June and has been planning renovations for what will be something of a homecoming. The Salvation Army occupied the second floor of the building from at least 1921 to 1982.
Although the Salvation Army had hoped to move into the newly renovated building by November, that was before the local review process stretched over three months, the now-filed appeal and uncertainty over whether the COVID-19 crisis could materially delay construction.
