BARRE — A local sales tax endorsed by Barre’s incumbent mayor and its lame-duck city manager inched closer to being added to the Town Meeting Day ballot when it was included on a short list of charter changes city councilors agreed should be looked at by their lawyer.
Days after some members signaled support for a local 1% sales tax and one — Michael Boutin — vowed to vote against it, all agreed it should be among the possible charter changes City Attorney Oliver Twombly is asked to vet in coming weeks.
Though Boutin said he remained opposed to expanding Barre’s menu of local option taxes from rooms, meals and alcohol to include sales, he acknowledged others — including Mayor Lucas Herring — supported the measure and it would likely make it on the ballot, for the third time, in March.
That being the case, Boutin said it would probably be prudent to have Twombly review the proposed language along with proposals to delete obsolete references to the city “grand juror” and “inspector of plumbing.”
Boutin intentionally omitted a pair of changes suggested by Councilor Jake Hemmerick that he argued didn’t belong in the charter and could be required by the council if it believed they were necessary.
One would require council approval of any property or easements that are acquired or conveyed by the city, the other would establish an annual deadline for the city manager to submit a comprehensive capital improvement plan to the council for its review.
Hemmerick defended the first proposal as a reasonable “check and balance” with respect to property-related transactions that sometimes come with strings attached and argued the latter was “critically important” and excluding it from consideration was a deal breaker for him.
“I couldn’t move forward any amendments to the charter without this in it,” Hemmerick said of a proposed change that would require the manager to present the council with a five-year capital improvement plan at least three months before the city’s annual elections in March.
Hemmerick said he found similar language in a dozen other Vermont charters, while Boutin maintained if the council wants a capital improvement plan it simply needs to ask for one.
The council has, and City Manager Steve Mackenzie said one is currently in the works and he was “ambivalent” about a proposed charter change that, even if approved by the council next month, Barre voters in March, and ultimately the Legislature, will not effect him.
That said, Mackenzie, who plans to retire in July, worried the councilors could “handicap” whoever is selected as his successor by swerving out of what has been their traditional role.
“I think the council needs to keep in mind what its … range of operation is and to avoid steps to micromanage your next city manager,” he said.
Mackenzie said he was troubled by the implications and thinking behind a memo Hemmerick drafted in July and was included in materials that were provided the council.
“It feels awful personal,” he said, suggesting the council needs to trust whoever they hire to manage the budget on the city’s behalf.
“If you don’t have confidence in your manager you need to get a new manager,” he said.
Hemmerick said he was surprised to see portions of his months-old memo included in the council packet and insisted the suggestions it contained were not aimed at Mackenzie.
At least one of them raised questions about what Hemmerick viewed as the manager’s ability to make significant adjustments to the municipal budget without council approval or discussion.
Mackenzie reminded the council voters are asked to approve a not-to-exceed spending limit in March and while councilors review a detailed spending plan it is rare the line items they review are spot on. The manager’s job, he said, is to remain within the voter-approved spending cap during the course of the fiscal year.
Mackenzie bristled at what he perceived as the implication he has been less than transparent with the council.
“Whenever there have been unique expenses where I could not find money, I’ve always come to the council, and I’ve always come with a recommendation of: ‘Here’s a way we can pay for it,’” he said.
Hemmerick said he wasn’t suggesting otherwise and wasn’t suggesting observations contained in the memo should be translated into proposed charter changes.
Hemmerick did stand by the two that were included on the short list of changes and after a pair of amendments — one friendly, one not — councilors agreed both should be forwarded to Twombly for his review.
Councilors have until Jan. 15 to make a preliminary decision about which ones, if any, of those proposals should be the subject of the first of two public hearings they set for Jan. 25. Following that hearing, they’ll have to lock in language that will be included on the ballot and be the subject of a second public hearing set for Feb. 1.
