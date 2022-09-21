A Rutland woman involved in a crash Monday has died of her injuries, according to State Police. Police said that on Tuesday they learned Rea Pratt, 71, was transferred from Rutland Regional Medical Center to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she died.
Police had previously said that Pratt was taken to the Rutland hospital with “minor” injuries. According to police, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Pratt was driving a 2014 Ford Focus on East Pittsford Road and went to turn onto Route 7. Witnesses said she didn’t stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2023 W990 Kenworth tractor-trailer truck driven by Justin Carrara, 36, of Wallingford. Police said Carrara was not injured in the crash.
