RUTLAND TOWN — Police are investigating another death at the Cortina Inn.
Police Chief Ed Dumas said the body of George Burch was discovered on Oct. 28 by hotel staff. Dumas said Burch was in his 30s and originally from Sandy Brook, Connecticut. He’d come to Barre to assist a relative, then moved to Rutland. He’d been staying at the Cortina for at least six months.
Dumas said there were no signs of foul play and that Burch’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.
“It appears to be a drug overdose,” said Dumas, noting that numerous needles were found in Burch’s room, though no drugs.
He said autopsy reports can take a few months to return.
Dumas said he has yet to hear from the medical examiner about Christa Vesper, 35, who also was found dead at the inn in August. Police don’t suspect foul play there, either, but didn’t share information about what might have led to her passing.
Around that same time, Vermont State Police investigated the death of Marvin A. Butler, 30, who was found deceased behind Bed, Bath & Beyond in an encampment near the Cortina.
State Police Spokesman, Adam Silverman, stated in an email on Friday that Butler’s death was listed by the medical examiner as “accidental” having been caused by “Acute Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Intoxication.”
Since the pandemic began, Cortina has been letting many of its 150 rooms to people experiencing homelessness through a state voucher program. Town police and local officials have taken note of a sharp increase in retail theft related crimes occurring in the shopping plaza abutting the the inn, and have traced them back to people staying there. Officials say it’s a relatively small number of people causing the problems, but it’s taxing the police department’s time.
The town has gone so far as to call for a review of the inn’s Act 250 permit — a matter that’s now in environmental court.
According to Town Select Board Chair Don Chioffi, the town has worked out a deal with the Cortina Inn’s owners in which it will — and has — paid the town $75,000 for two years of additional police services, and will pay $22,500 per month to the town until March 31 when it will stop housing people there through the state program.
